With the impending split of Sun Prairie High School into East and West, the Cardinals' softball team vowed to make 2022 a highlight. They delivered on that goal, tenfold. Sun Prairie was stellar this season, winning the Big Eight conference, a regional, a sectional, and two games at the WIAA state tournament at UW-Madison's Goodman Diamond. The memorable run came to an end on Saturday, June 11 in the state finals.
There, the Cardinals ran into a familiar foe in Kaukauna. The Galloping Ghosts had knocked the Cardinals off in the state finals the year prior. The same fate awaited Sun Prairie this year as Kaukauna rode a hot start to an 11-3 victory for its second consecutive state championship. While it stings to end the season on the loss, the scene after the game was inspiring.
Senior catcher Chloe Knoernschild jokingly called for a pair of sunglasses for her picture. The rest of the Cardinals ran with the joke. Every single player on the roster donned a pair of shades and a big smile for their photo with their 2nd-place medal. Moments after a disappointing loss, these Cardinals had the maturity to have pride in their journey and lift each other up.
"This season has been amazing," Sun Prairie head coach Jamie Olson said. "It was their final run together. Once a Cardinal, always a Cardinal. Even once they split, they'll always remember their memories as a Cardinal."
Early on in the state championship, it looked as though the Cardinals would have plenty of reasons to smile. Kaukauna starter Skyler Calmes, a Winona State commit, had a slow start. She walked Knoernschild, hit senior second baseman Kennedy Schaefer, and walked junior first baseman Sophia Royle to load the bases with two outs. Junior Vanessa Veith put the ball in play, but Kaukauna's third baseman made the throw to end the inning and avoid the jam.
The Ghosts lived up to their moniker of "Galloping" offensively all game. Kaukauna was stealing bases left and right, setting itself up for runs quickly. Leadoff batter Kally Meredith flexed her speed to beat out a grounder to the pitcher, then subsequently stole second and third base. A grounder single to left was all the time Meredith needed to motor home and give Kaukauna a 1-0 lead it would never relinquish.
The Galloping Ghosts weren't done, either. A combination of Sun Prairie errors and well-placed hits from Kaukauna led to two more runs that inning. Sun Prairie starter Tayler Baker recovered with a strikeout to avoid further damage, but Kaukauna still led 3-0 after the first inning.
"We were prepared," Olson said. "I almost felt like we were over-prepared, honestly. Turns out that wasn't the case. We made some silly mistakes early and hit the ball straight at them every time. You have to be able to hit the gaps and get runners on, we just didn't do that tonight."
Unfortunately for Sun Prairie, Calmes soon found her groove. She forced three up, three down innings from the Cardinals for the next four innings. The silence from Sun Prairie's offense allowed Kaukauna to keep its bats swinging.
In the bottom of the second inning, a Kaukauna out was called a foul ball with two outs already on the board. The overturned call sparked a run for the Galloping Ghosts. They followed the play with an inside-the-park homerun and back-to-back singles to put three more runs on the board. This spelled the end of the day on the mound for Baker, who was replaced by sophomore McKenna Gross.
Gross forced a three up, three down inning in the bottom of the third, but Kaukauna caught on in the bottom of the fourth. A combination of errant throws, wild pitches, and some singles led to four runs for the Galloping Ghosts. Again, Sun Prairie opted for a pitching change as Isabel Royle came in from center field to close the game out.
Royle had two fantastic innings for the Cardinals in the fifth and sixth. She forced two three up, three down innings. She struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth.
Sun Prairie broke its offensive silence in the top of the sixth inning. Kaukauna had pulled its starter, and the Cardinals took advantage. Stella Ewoldt drew a 2-out walk to spark the rally. Freshman shortstop Luci Moreno then beat out a grounder to shortstop to set the stage for junior Kenzie Longley. Longley belted a double into the left-center gap, driving Ewoldt and Moreno home to cut Kaukauna's lead to 11-2.
The Cardinals weren't done fighting, either. Sophomore Grace Kramschuster led the top of the seventh inning off by beating a grounder to third. Isabel Royle stepped up and delivered the highlight of the evening. She mashed an RBI triple into left field, putting another run on the board for Sun Prairie.
The inning ended soon after, ending the comeback attempt and awarding Kaukauna the state championship by way of an 11-3 victory. For Sun Prairie, the joy was in the journey.
"We kept fighting," Isabel Royle said. "It's our last year together. For us, it was more about being here and at least try to end on a high note in some way. We found a way to turn things around. At the end of the day, we're the second best team in the state. You have to look at the positives."
So ends the high school careers of 2022 seniors Kennedy Schaefer, Chloe Knoernschild, and Ella Westphal. So, too, ends the Sun Prairie softball team as a whole. This squad will be split into East and West next season.
This season was an unforgettable one for the Cardinals. They won a conference championship, a regional championship, and a sectional championship. They earned the school's 5th state finals appearance and ended the year with only one loss on the schedule. They made valuable memories that will last a lifetime.
"These are my best friends," Isabel Royle said. "This is my last year as a Cardinal, I'm going to West next year. These girls found a way to make every game a highlight and take something positive away from every game. We brought it every day. Our sectional win was my favorite. We beat every team we could to get here. As much as you want to win state, it's just fun to be here at the end of the day."
"I treasure the connections I've made with each and every one of these girls," Olson said. "Every one is different. They're a great group of girls. I love them like my own. They're fun and quirky. They have big hearts."