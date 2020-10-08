WEEK 5
Thursday’s Game
Tampa Bay over Chicago
Sunday’s Games
Carolina over Atlanta
Buffalo over Tennessee
Kansas City over Las Vegas
Arizona over NY Jets
Pittsburgh over Philadelphia
LA Rams over Washington
Baltimore over Cincinnati
Houston over Jacksonville
San Francisco over Miami
Cleveland over Indianapolis
Dallas over NY Giants
New England over Denver
Seattle over Minnesota
Monday’s Game
New Orleans over LA Chargers
WEEK 4 RESULTS: 10-5
TO DATE: 34-14
