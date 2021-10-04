On Wednesday, Sept. 29 and Thursday, Sept. 30, the Sun Prairie girls tennis team competed in the Big 8 Conference match. While the Cardinals did not come home with the crown, they had some solid performances to build some confidence for the postseason.
The Cardinals scored three wins, not quite enough to catch teams like Middleton or Madison West, both of which had seven.
In No. 1 singles, sophomore Grace Kramschuster put up a really solid fight against Martha Jacobson of Janesville Parker. Jacobson took the first set, 7-5, but Kramschuster managed to win the second 7-6. It was a fight all the way down the stretch, but Kramschuster couldn’t pull out the final set, losing 8-10.
Freshman Katie Thompson continued to impress this season as she got a 6-2, 6-1 win over Candiss Edwards of Beloit Memorial in the No. 2 singles spot.
Junior Alexis Shemanek added to the win total as well in No. 3 singles as she defeated Cora Smith of Madison Memorial 6-3, 6-1.
To close out play in singles, Mairin Leary fell to Addie Armstrong of Madison Memorial, 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles, Sun Prairie’s No. 1 duo of Alexandra Stein and Reagan Schwartzer stumbled. Madison West’s twosome of Molly Ryan and Abby Lin got the win, 6-0, 6-3.
Sun Prairie’s No. 2 doubles team of Shiloh White and Nicole Everson played twice. First, the two lost to Middleton’s Amy Li and Bella Conrad, 0-6, 0-6. They turned it around, though, with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Beloit Memorial’s Abby Middleton and Jillian Traver.
Finally, in the No. 3 doubles spot, Leach Schroeder and Lexa Bryant of Sun Prairie challenged Mihika Shivakumar and Lila Olson of Madison Memorial. After losing the first set 3-6, the Cardinals bounced back to take the second 6-3. A valiant effort in the deciding set wasn’t enough as Bryant and Schroeder lost, 10-6.
Postseason play is up next for the Cardinals. Regionals take place Monday, Oct. 4 followed by sectionals Wednesday, Oct. 6.