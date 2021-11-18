Sun Prairie football senior defensive end Isaac Hamm will wrap up his high school career as one of the most decorated Cardinals ever. The 4-star prospect, currently the highest ranked defensive player in the state in the class of 2022, was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) Large School defensive player of the year.
The honors didn’t end there for Hamm as he also was named the 2021 Tim Krumrie Award winner for being the state’s best defensive lineman. To top it all off, he was named to the 2021 WFCA All-State team. He was also All-State as a junior.
Hamm absolutely deserved the recognition. He battled a nagging shoulder injury all season, missing a few games for the Cardinals. Still, he has managed to record 67 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles. Many of his best plays don’t show up in the stat book, though. Hamm fills the role of “edge-setter” perfectly. No sweep gets outside of him as his impressive combination of size, speed, and strength makes him an ideal defensive end prospect.
Still uncommitted, Hamm holds offers from blue blood powers like Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin.
Hamm wasn’t the only Sun Prairie football player to have an impressive season. In total, six Cardinals received some level of All-State honors from the WFCA.
Offensive lineman Evan Malcore was named first team All-State for the second time in his impressive high school career. The Northern Illinois recruit was also a finalist for the Joe Thomas Award, given to the state’s top offensive lineman. The honor ultimately ended up going to Joe Brunner of Whitefish Bay, a Wisconsin commit.
Sun Prairie’s signal caller, junior Jerry Kaminski, was named first team All-State as well. Kaminski has been outstanding this season, completing 62% of his passes for 2,423 yards and 29 touchdowns with only four interceptions. The honor recognizes him as a top-2 large school quarterback in the state. The other quarterback given first team All-State recognition is who Kaminski will be attempting to out-duel at Camp Randall Stadium on Friday in the state championship, Franklin’s Myles Burkett.
Junior running back Cortez LeGrant exploded onto the scene this year. He started the season splitting carries with Kolton Walters but, after Walters went down with an injury and more carries went to LeGrant, the speedster was off to the races. On the year, he’s turned 172 carries into 1,410 yards and 22 touchdowns. LeGrant’s acceleration may be unmatched in the state. Once he finds a crease, he is gone. It should come as no surprise that he was named first team All-State as well.
Hamm isn’t the only Sun Prairie pass rusher that earned first team All-State honors this season. Outside linebacker Addison Ostrenga did so as well. Committed to Iowa to play tight end, Ostrenga has displayed his overall skill and versatility this season by being one of the more productive members of Sun Prairie’s defense. He’s racked up 51 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and an interception.
Ostrenga’s speed and strength make him incredibly tough to block. He can fly sideline-to-sideline and does often, hawking down ballcarriers from the backside. His defensive contributions were never better felt than in the Cardials’ Level 4 playoff game against Mukwonago. There, he forced and recovered a fumble and recorded a sack to ice the game and secure a bid to the state championship.
Kaminski’s favorite target on offense this year, senior tight end Davis Hamilton, picked up honorable mention All-State recognition as well. Hamilton had reliable hands all season. Often, Sun Prairie would start the game off by getting the ball into No. 19’s hands and letting him work. For the year, he caught 43 passes for 649 yards and eight touchdowns.
While these trophies and honors are great for these Cardinals, there is still one piece of hardware left to compete for. All of these All-State selections and award winners will take their talents to Camp Randall Stadium Friday, Nov. 19 to take on the Franklin Sabers in the state championship game.