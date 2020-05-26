Today would have been the start of the WIAA spring postseason, and I for one was really looking forward to covering all the Sun Prairie teams on their quest for state championships. Over the past two months The Star headlines, from the front page to the sports section, have detailed the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the world as we know it.
And much closer, local spring sports.
Sun Prairie athletes in boys tennis, softball and track and field would have been beginning their quests to reach the state tournament as regional and sectional play was set to begin this week.
Today, Sun Prairie would have been the epicenter of track and field in the Madison area as it was set to host the Division 1 regional. Both Janesville schools, Craig and Parker, along with Madison La Follette, Monona Grove, Oregon, Stoughton and Verona Area were to converge on our city.
Head coach Doug Maughan year-in and year-out has assembled top-tier athletes and teams, and this year would have been no different.
I can see it now: David Wilson handing off to Dominick Landphier and then Landphier handing the final baton to Jamel Stone to bring home a win in the 4x200-meter relay, or Kate Kopotic standing on the awards podium after stellar performances in the mile and 2-mile runs.
The Cardinal boys tennis team was coming off its greatest season in program history. Coach Ryan Reischel’s team claimed a share of the Big Eight Conference title for the first time in 34 years, and came within an eyelash of becoming the first Sun Prairie boys team to qualify for Team State.
I can see it now: Jacob Baldwin winning the No. 1 singles title and qualifying for his fourth WIAA state tournament, or the Spence brothers, Erik and Andrew, earning a trip to Nielsen Tennis Stadium as No. 1 singles partners.
Also set to begin this week was the WIAA softball regionals, and like they had the previous three seasons coach Jamie Olson’s Lady Cardinals were favored to win both regional and sectional championships and qualify for their fourth consecutive trip to the WIAA state tournament at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
I can see it now: Maddie Gardner, having already shattered the state record for career victories, striking out one last batter to help Sun Prairie capture its second Division 1 state championship in three years.
Boys golf, girls soccer and baseball were scheduled to begin WIAA postseason play the first week of June.
Head coach Steve Braatz and the SP boys golf team — to begin WIAA regional play on June 2 and sectional play June 9 — coming off a WIAA regional title and second-place finish (losing a playoff) in sectional play, bouncing back to reach the state meet as a team.
I can see it now: The Cardinal linksters playing University Ridge Golf Course as a team and led by Mickey Keating, returning to state and flirting with a top-10 finish, bettering his 17th-place finish a season before.
The girls soccer team, led by head coach Matt Cleveland, was set to begin WIAA regional play June 2.
I can see it now: Not favored to win, the Lady Cardinals make another deep run in the WIAA tournament.
The Sun Prairie baseball team has been a state powerhouse for many years, but in his own words head coach Rob Hamilton said this was one of his best teams ever — and that’s saying something after the program has already won an all-division record eight state championships.
I can see it now: With an extremely deep pitching staff that includes Matt DePrey, Alec Schmitz, Noah Wendler and Carson Fluno, the Cardinals roll through the regionals before winning the sectional title on their home turf at Summit Field. They then dominate all three games at Fox Cities Stadium, adding a ninth state title to their résumé.
If only I could see it now...
