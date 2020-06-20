MADISON — Jim Thies, who served as the sports information director at University of Wisconsin-River Falls from 1976-2015, has been named the recipient of the 2020 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Tom Butler Award.
The Tom Butler Award has been presented annually since 1998 to a representative of the print or electronic media for outstanding coverage of WIAC athletics (former WIAC sports information directors may also be considered). The league’s sports information directors select the winner. The award is dedicated to Tom Butler, who served the conference faithfully as its sports information director from 1967-96.
For most of his tenure, Thies was also UW-River Falls’ assistant public affairs director. He was a member of several UW-River Falls committees, including budget, public relations, academic staff council and Athletic Hall of Fame.
He assisted with the coordination of media services for the Kansas City Chiefs summer training camp that was held at UW-River Falls from 1991-2009. Thies was inducted into the UW-River Falls Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019 and received a 25-Year Award from the College Sports Information Directors of America in 2002.
The sports information department employed hundreds of students who worked as writers, web designers, in-game statistic keepers, public address announcers, DJs, social media producers and several other duties. He credits those students with playing a major role in all of the success the sports information department enjoyed.
Thies’ greatest joys came from observing and helping the students grow and mature into loving family members and positive contributors to their communities in their personal and professional lives.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications with a print emphasis from Minnesota State University Mankato. Thies resides in Hudson, Wis.
