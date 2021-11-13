Waterloo volleyball players are deservedly all over the recently released Capitol - South All-Conference teams. The Pirates won the conference with a 9-1 record, utterly dominating opponents when they were at full strength.
Junior outside hitter Sophia Schneider was named the conference's player of the year. Her outstanding athleticism paired with an impressive combination of volleyball IQ and reaction time made her a true terror on the court this season.
Schneider was surrounded by quite the supporting cast as well. Let's see what Pirates received All-Conference honors.
FIRST TEAM
Sophia Schneider, junior, outside hitter (P.O.T.Y.)
Schneider was the best player on the best team, making her an easy selection for the conference's player of the year. On the year, she compiled 256 kills, 60 aces, 201 digs, and a team-high 341 assists. Her kill attempts were thunderous and always seemed to swing momentum towards the Pirates.
Michaela Riege, senior, libero
Waterloo's all-time leader in digs leaves high school with one more honor, first team All-Conference. She was a steadying hand for the Pirates, always there to make an impressive defensive stop to set things up for Schneider or junior setter Rylee Duessler to bring the hammer down on a kill attempt. For the year, she had a team-high 380 digs as well as 56 aces, 105 assists, and 474 serves received.
SECOND TEAM
Rylee Duessler, junior, setter
This came as a bit of a surprise, honestly. Duessler turned in a resume worthy of first-team recognition this season. Typically an outside, Duessler played out of position at setter out of necessity and still had an outstanding season. She led the Pirates in kills with 335. Additionally, she had 56 aces, 220 digs, and 240 assists. She really did it all for Waterloo this year.
HONORABLE MENTION
Abbie Gier, senior, outside hitter
Gier was a third weapon on an already potent Waterloo offensive attack. Able to jump out of the gym, Gier's superior athleticism led her to a very successful senior campaign. She finished the year with 195 kills, a team-high 69 aces, 31 blocks, 179 digs, and 374 assists. Her impact on the season was undeniable.
Quinnley Hush, senior, middle blocker
Hush was Waterloo's answer to some considerable size on opposing teams in the Capitol - South conference this season. She did a great job holding things down in the middle. She led the team in blocks with 46. Beyond a strong defensive season, she proved she was valuable in every phase of the game as she turned in 70 kills and 28 aces.