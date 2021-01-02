WEEK 17
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo over Miami
Baltimore over Cincinnati
Pittsburgh over Cleveland
Minnesota over Detroit
NY Jets over New England
NY Giants over Dallas
Tampa Bay over Atlanta
Green Bay over Chicago
Las Vegas over Denver
Indianapolis over Jacksonville
Kansas City over LA Chargers
LA Rams over Arizona
Seattle over San Francisco
New Orleans over Carolina
Tennessee over Houston
Washington over Philadelphia
WEEK 16 RESULTS: 9-7
TO DATE: 154-86
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.