BANTAM A

Saturday, Nov. 7

Sun Prairie — 7 vs Sauk Prairie — 3

Goals: Jack LaRowe (2), Nikko Vilwock (2), Bradyn Strachota (2), Otto Meyer

Assists: Mason Poznanski, Jack LaRowe, Joe Seidl, Robbie Nesson, Nikko Vilwock

Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 21

