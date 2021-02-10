EDGERTON — Marie Outlay scored six point in overtime and Sun Prairie was able to win its regular-season finale, 55-50, in a non-conference game at Edgerton Tuesday night.
The two teams played to a 45-45 tie at the end of regulation, but Outlay, a sophomore guard who had scored just two points, accounted for six of the Cardinals’ 10 points in the extra session.
Sun Prairie (2-4) took a 35-30 lead on Jazzanay Seymore’s basket with just under 11 minutes remaining in regulation. From there the lead changed hands four times and was tied six times — including at the end of 36 minutes.
Outlay opened overtime making 1-of-2 free throws before sophomore Antiounique Auston scored in transition. Outlay’s 3-pointer and subsequent free throws extended the lead to 53-45.
The Crimson Tide scored five of the next seven points, however, time ran out as Sun Prairie celebrated just its second win of the abbreviated season heading into the WIAA playoffs.
Seymore led the Cardinals with 19 points while Auston added 15.
Abby Blum led Edgerton (16-4) with 19.
Up Next
Sun Prairie will face Monona Grove in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal game on Thursday. Tipoff between the No. 2 seeded Cardinals and No. 3 Silver Eagles is 7 p.m. at Baraboo High School.
SUN PRAIRIE 55, EDGERTON 50 (OT)
Sun Prairie 20 25 10 — 55
Edgerton 21 24 5 — 50
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Kostelnik 2 0-0 4, Rademacher 1 0-4 2, Rae 3 1-2 7, OUtlay 2 3-4 8, Auston 6 3-4 15, Seymour 8 3-5 19. Totals — 22 10-19 55.
Edgerton — Rebman 1 1-2 4, Blum 6 3-5 19, Scharlau 1 0-0 2, Gunderson 2 2-3 6, Fox 2 4-4 8, Rusch 3 2-2 9, Radtke 1 0-0 2. Totals — 16 12-16 50.
3-point goals — SP 1 (Outlay 1); E 6 (Blum 4, Rebman 1, Rusch 1). Total fouls — SP 17; E 15. Fouled out — Rusch.
