WIAC

Twenty-nine Sun Prairie residents or graduates (14 men & 15 women) have been named to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference All-Academic and Scholastic Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year.

Men:

UW-Eau Claire: Alex Voigt (men’s basketball), Brock Voigt (men’s basketball); UW-La Crosse: Ty Hamilton (baseball), Jacob Brehmer (men’s swimming & diving); UW-Oshkosh: Joseph Kehoe (men’s cross country, track & field); UW-Platteville: Sean Komro (track & field), Ryan Traut (track & field); UW-Stevens Point: Adam Tess (cross country, track & field), Michael Butcher (men’s hockey), William Nelson (men’s swimming & diving); UW-Stout: Kasey Bass (baseball); UW-Whitewater: Tyler Popke (men’s swimming & diving).

Women:

UW-Eau Claire: Jessica Rudnicki (women’s cross country), Taylor Ehlert (women’s swimming & diving); UW-La Crosse: Carly Coulthart (women’s basketball), Kaylan Marshall (women’s cross country, track & field), Camryn Hart (women’s soccer), Mallory Keating (women’s swimming & diving), Isabella Knoernschild (women’s track & field), Ashley O’Connell (women’s track & field); UW-Oshkosh: Sydney Challoner (women’s swimming & diving); UW-Platteville: Grace Daehling (women’s track & field); UW-Stevens Point: McKenna Butcher (women’s hockey), Kaszandra Walker-Daniels (women’s track & field); UW-Whitewater: Emily Rundahl (women’s swimming & diving), Morgan Jensen (volleyball).

