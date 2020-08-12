Twenty-nine Sun Prairie residents or graduates (14 men & 15 women) have been named to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference All-Academic and Scholastic Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year.
Men:
UW-Eau Claire: Alex Voigt (men’s basketball), Brock Voigt (men’s basketball); UW-La Crosse: Ty Hamilton (baseball), Jacob Brehmer (men’s swimming & diving); UW-Oshkosh: Joseph Kehoe (men’s cross country, track & field); UW-Platteville: Sean Komro (track & field), Ryan Traut (track & field); UW-Stevens Point: Adam Tess (cross country, track & field), Michael Butcher (men’s hockey), William Nelson (men’s swimming & diving); UW-Stout: Kasey Bass (baseball); UW-Whitewater: Tyler Popke (men’s swimming & diving).
Women:
UW-Eau Claire: Jessica Rudnicki (women’s cross country), Taylor Ehlert (women’s swimming & diving); UW-La Crosse: Carly Coulthart (women’s basketball), Kaylan Marshall (women’s cross country, track & field), Camryn Hart (women’s soccer), Mallory Keating (women’s swimming & diving), Isabella Knoernschild (women’s track & field), Ashley O’Connell (women’s track & field); UW-Oshkosh: Sydney Challoner (women’s swimming & diving); UW-Platteville: Grace Daehling (women’s track & field); UW-Stevens Point: McKenna Butcher (women’s hockey), Kaszandra Walker-Daniels (women’s track & field); UW-Whitewater: Emily Rundahl (women’s swimming & diving), Morgan Jensen (volleyball).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.