City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to Host Fall 90 Day Fitness Challenge
The City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department will be hosting the Fall 90-day Fitness Challenge.
Grab your family and friends and join us in getting a minimum of 90 minutes of exercise each week. The exercise could be anything from running, walking, participating in a fitness class, hiking, kayaking or any other activity that gets you moving. The sky’s the limit.
Log your exercise minutes each week, the goal is at least 90 minutes per week average, or about 1,100 minutes for the entire challenge.
Challenge Dates are are Sept. 22-Dec. 21.
If you think you’ll simply register and not hear from us until the end of the 90 days, think again. We’re here for you. Throughout the challenge you can expect to receive motivational messages, workout ideas, helpful tips, updates on how our rec staff is participating and more. We’ll be with you all along the way to help you reach your goal.
Everyone who registers will receive a cool Fall into Fitness 90 day challenge T-shirt. Everyone who completes the challenge will be entered into drawings for additional prizes.
The program cost just $12 for those 16 years or older, and just $10 for 15 and under.
Register now (ages 16+): https://rec.cityofsunprairie.com/ViewCourseActivityDetails.aspx?id=C11268. Register now (ages 15 and younger): https://rec.cityofsunprairie.com/ViewCourseActivityDetails.aspx?id=C11267
Registration deadline is Sept. 22 at 12:00 p.m.
For more info visit rec.cityofsunprairie.com or email rec@cityofsunprairie.com.
