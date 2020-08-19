Addison Ostrenga has had many options in life when it has come to athletics. A three-sport standout at Sun Prairie High School, the junior-to-be ended any speculation as to what sport he would play and what college he would be playing it at when he made his official announcement on Twitter Jan. 10.
He said: “I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and baseball career at The University of Iowa! I want to thank my family for all of their sacrifices, as well as my coaches and teammates who have supported me through this process. #GOHAWKEYES.
Ostrenga received the initial offer from Iowa in January. After visiting the campus a couple of times and weighing his options, he made his verbal commitment last Monday.
He made an unofficial visit initially during a camp, and the second time he was in Iowa City for a baseball tournament and walked around campus with his family.
“After last year and this year playing for GRB (Greg Reinhard Baseball) Academy, I just felt a better connection with baseball,” Ostrenga said. “I still love football and basketball, (but) everything just felt right, and more confident, with baseball and Iowa.”
Without having the opportunity to play high school baseball, which was canceled this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of Ostrenga’s baseball played with the GRB 16U team this summer.
“We’ve played six tournaments, so I got a good amount of games in this summer,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of stuff at GRB, because they have a nice facility in Windsor. It’s been nice to at least play that, since the high school season was canceled.”
Ostrenga was part of Sun Prairie’s WIAA Division 1 state runner-up team in 2019, being promoted to the varsity for the postseason while being only a freshman. He pinch ran in two of the three state games.
With the graduation of several players, Ostrenga was projected to be one of the Cardinals’ starting outfielders.
Sun Prairie baseball head coach Rob Hamilton has coached Ostrenga as early as Little League and has seen him grow through the years.
“He’s a mature kid and a very athletic kid,” said Hamilton of Ostrenga. “He’s a big kid, but there’s also room to grow and I think that’s what Iowa was really excited about.”
As mentioned, Ostrenga is a three-sport athlete having excelled in both football and basketball for the Cardinals. On the football field last fall, Ostrenga shared the team lead in both tackles for a loss (14) and quarterback sacks (4) while earning second-team honors All-Big Eight honors at outside linebacker.
In basketball last winter, the 6-foot-4 power forward averaged 7.3 ppg while starting 20 of the Cardinals’ 24 games.
Ostrenga not only trains at GRB Academy, but has gotten both training and tips from a virtual who’s who of Sun Prairie baseball, including another former Hawkeye, Kurt Vitense.
“I actually met him,” Ostrenga said of the 1997 SPHS grad who played for the Hawkeyes from 1998-2001. “I was hitting with Kevyn Feiner at the PAC (Prairie Athletic Club), he brought (Kurt) over and he kind of helped me with my swing.”
Along with Vitense and Feiner, Ostrenga also has taken some tips from another former SP great, Andy Thompson, the only Sun Prairie player to play in the major leagues.
“I’d also have to give credit to Coach Hamilton, while I didn’t have a season this year but his son (Davis) is in my grade and when we’re allowed to, I hit with him quite a bit,” Ostrenga said.
With the Big Eight Conference’s decision to not have fall sports, including football, Ostrenga will continue to play baseball.
“I’m going to be doing fall baseball with GRB, which normally I never get the opportunity to do because of football,” he said. “We do a couple of tournaments in-state — in Kenosha and Wisconsin Dells — and a couple in Iowa.”
“He’s a kid that hasn’t really focused on baseball being a three-sport athlete. I’m guessing (Iowa) is pretty excited about the opportunity they’re getting with him,” said Hamilton. “He’s just a super kid on and off the field.”
