The Sun Prairie boys swimming team participated in three events last week. The Cardinals participated in a dual with Madison Memorial and Madison La Follette on Tuesday, Jan. 4, followed by another Big Eight conference dual on Friday, Jan. 14 against Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial. To cap off the week, Sun Prairie participated in the Marquette Invitational, where it finished 4th overall.
The week got off to a solid start for the Cardinals as they just narrowly finished behind Memorial in the first dual. The Spartans took home 1st place with 218 team points, barely edging out Sun Prairie’s total of 216. La Follette rounded out the dual with a team score of 52.
The day started with a 2nd place finish in the 200 medley relay as Sun Prairie’s team of Jonah Gunnink, Bennett Braatz, Sean Gillett, and Jesse Hammes produced a time of 1:41.48. This barely fell behind Memorial’s time of 1:41.34.
The Cardinals kept it rolling in the 200 freestyle, claiming both 2nd and 3rd place. Nathan Halbach grabbed 2nd with his time of 1:50.61, followed closely by his teammate Trevor Nicodemus in 3rd with a time of 1:51.67.
The trend of claiming both 2nd and 3rd place persisted for Sun Prairie in the 200 individual medley. Here, Jonathan Schluesche took home 2nd for the Cardinals with his time of 2:01.53. Bennett Braatz was next up, claiming 3rd with his time of 2:04.72.
Sun Prairie added a pair of 2nd place finishes in the next two events, the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. In the 50 free, Ethan Braatz turned in a time of 22.25 to nab his 2nd place finish while Halbach swam to a time of 55.03 in the 100 butterfly to get his.
The Cardinals settled back into the trend of claiming both 2nd and 3rd place in the 100 free. Ethan Braatz was Sun Prairie’s top finisher with his time of 48.86, followed by Hammes in 3rd with his time of 51.49.
The race for 1st place in the long 500 freestyle was a thrilling one. It came down to Memorial’s Charlie House and Sun Prairie’s Jonah Gunnink. The two were neck-and-neck the whole way, far ahead of the rest of the group. In the end, it was House’s time of 5:05.85 that came out on top. Gunnink took 2nd with his time of 5:06.02.
Sun Prairie grabbed its first 1st place finish of the day in the 200 freestyle relay. The Cardinals’ squad of Schluesche, Nicodemus, Halbach, and Ethan Braatz put together a swim time of 1:28.63 to take the top spot.
Nicodemus went solo to keep the wins coming, this time in the 100 breaststroke. His time of 1:03.16 to take home 1st place.
In the final event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay, the Cardinals finished strong. The team of Gunnink, Halbach, Schluesche, and Ethan Braatz took home 1st place with a time of 3:20.38, six seconds faster than the 2nd place team from Memorial.
It was a strong day for the Cardinals, which turned into a strong performance on Friday against Beloit Memorial and Janesville Parker. Sun Prairie won in dominant fashion with a whopping 231 team points. Parker took 2nd with 69 points and Beloit rounded out the day with 57.
It was clear early that this was Sun Prairie’s day. Two of its relay teams claimed the top two spots in the first event, the 200 medley relay. Sun Prairie’s 1st place team, consisting of Hammes, Will Schasker, Gillett, and Harper Stolte, put up a time of 1:45.90. Right behind them in 2nd place was the Cardinals’ team of Coby Zander, Jacob Lee, Rocco Van Hoof, and Nicodemus with a time of 1:49.21.
Gillett kept the winning ways going in the 100 butterfly with his time of 57.84, good enough for 1st place. This came on the heels of two straight 2nd place finishes, from Gunnink in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:00.32 and Schasker in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:19.21.
Two Cardinals claimed the two top spots in the 100 freestyle. Hammes had the best time of the day, posting a swim of 51.26. Just behind him was teammate Stolte with a time of 53.27.
Jude Mitchell kept the wins up for Sun Prairie, swimming a time of 5:28.38 in the 500 freestyle to claim 1st place.
Sun Prairie’s dominance in the relays reappeared in the 200 freestyle relay as two teams of Cardinals claimed 1st and 2nd place. The 1st place team, consisting of Jonah Gunnink, Halbach, Schluesche, and Ethan Braatz turned in a time of 1:27.64. They were followed by teammates Caleb Hudson, Nathan Tedjakusuma, Elijah Gunnink, and Zander with their time of 1:39.25.
A pair of Cardinals took home 1st place in the next two individual events. Bennett Braatz finished 1st in the 100 backstroke with his time of 56.85, the only swimmer to finish in under a minute. Nicodemus took home 1st in the 100 breaststroke with his time of 1:04.26, ten seconds faster than 2nd place.
It should come as no surprise the Cardinals were impressive in the final event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay. Sun Prairie’s team of Jonah Marshall, Gillett, Stolte, and Hammes took home the top spot with a time of 3:29.34, almost ten seconds faster than the 2nd place team from Parker.
This translated into some positive momentum as the Cardinals traveled to the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center the next day to compete in the Marquette Invitational. There, Sun Prairie finished 4th out of 26 teams with a team score of 214. Homestead took home 1st place with 282 points, followed by Brookfield in 2nd with 279.5 and Middleton in 3rd with 221.
A pair of Cardinals put up a good performance in the 200 individual medley. Bennett Braatz claimed 4th place with his time of 2:01.88, followed closely by his teammate Schluesche in 5th with his time of 2:02.56.
Ethan Braatz put up a top-5 finish as well, grabbing 5th in the 100 freestyle with his time of 47.90, around a second behind the 1st place time.
As is usually the case, Sun Prairie put together a strong performance in the relays. The Cardinals took home 4th in the 200 freestyle relay as their team of Bennett Braatz, Hammes, Nicodemus, and Jonah Gunnink turned in a time of 1:30.94.
Another 4th place finish was in store for the Cardinals in the 400 freestyle relay. This time, it was the combination of Jonah Gunnink, Halbach, Schluesche, and Ethan Braatz that put forth a time of 3:14.70 to get the top-5 finish.
It was a strong finish to an big week for Sun Prairie. The Cardinals have a week off to recover. They’re back in action Saturday, Jan. 15 as they’ll travel to Middleton High School to compete in the Cardinal Relay Invitational.