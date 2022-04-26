The Sun Prairie baseball team is making a habit of playing some resilient baseball. After some hard-fought games against Janesville Craig last week that included one dramatic comeback for a win, the Cardinals needed a bit of a comeback to topple non-conference opponent Watertown on Monday, April 25.
The Cardinals fell behind 3-0 in the top of the second inning thanks to a flurry of errors on defense. The players never let it get them down as they immediately kicked the offensive production on, eventually run-ruling the Goslings 15-5 by the bottom of the sixth inning.
"Our kids did a really good job of regrouping," Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton said. "We got some solid at bats and got it together defensively."
Junior southpaw Zach Brzezinski got the start on the mound for Sun Prairie. There were no issues as he emerged from the top of the first inning without allowing a hit. Watertown finally put a man on with a single to start the second inning. Then, the wheels fell off.
An error fielding an ensuing bunt put men on first and second for Watertown with no outs. The next Gosling batter also laid down a bunt, and Sun Prairie responded with another error as the ball hit the baserunner and skirted off into the outfield. This allowed Watertown's first run of the day to cross home.
Brzezinski responded by striking the next batter out, but the defense wasn't quite done with the errors yet. Watertown put a dribbler up the third base line that took a second to collect. The throw came in at an awkward time for first baseman Addison Ostrenga, who collided head-first with the baserunner as the ball skipped deep into foul territory.
The collision allowed Watertown's second run of the inning to cross home plate. When Watertown chopped a grounder to shortstop Davis Hamilton with one out and runners on the corners, he wisely flicked the ball to first base. He just wanted the inning to end. He got the out and Watertown got one last run as Brzezinski ended the inning with a strikeout as the Goslings took a 3-0 lead.
"We lost focus a little bit," Davis Hamilton said. "There are definitely some things we need to work on but I think we'll get better throughout the year. We just need to settle down and make those routine plays. We'll be alright."
Instead of hanging their heads, Sun Prairie got right to work. Junior Jack Watkins singled and junior Drew Kavanaugh as well as freshman Max Glusick drew walks to load the bases for the top of the order. Sophomore centerfielder Sam Ostrenga would deliver the Cardinals from their scoreless woes, ripping a 2-run single into left field to cut Watertown's lead to 3-2.
Sun Prairie wasn't done yet. Hamilton was up next, and he ripped a triple into the outfield to score Glusick and Ostrenga to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead it would never again relinquish. For good measure, Hamilton scored a few pitches later as a wild pitch allowed him to steal home, giving Sun Prairie a 5-3 advantage.
"The guys did a great job of responding," Davis Hamilton said. "The guys in front of me did a great job of getting in position for me and set me up. I was seeing it well today and hit it pretty hard a couple of times. It felt really good."
The quick reclamation of the lead helped calm the Cardinals' nerves. Brzezinski was still dealing in the top of the third as he retired the side with a strikeout and a double play.
In the bottom of the third, Sun Prairie kept adding to its lead. Back-to-back bunts put runners on the corners and subsequently scored a run as Watkins squeezed one down the right foul line to allow junior Jackson Hunley to slide into home to give the Cardinals a 6-3 lead. In the next at bat, Kavanaugh poked a single into right field to bring freshman Casey Wambach in to score, extending the lead to 7-3.
A homerun put Watertown back on the board in the top of the fourth, but Sun Prairie's offense was simply too much. Addison Ostrenga proved this with a 2-run double, scoring Hamilton and his brother Sam to prop up Sun Prairie's lead, 9-4.
Brzezinski quickly retired the side in the top of the fifth to get the red-hot Sun Prairie bats back to the dish ASAP. Sam Ostrenga kicked the inning off just like his brother had done the inning previous, by ripping a double into center field. This allowed Kavanaugh to cross home. Next up, Hamilton doubled his RBI count with a clutch single, scoring Glusick and Ostrenga to bump the Cardinals' lead to 13-4.
In what seemed like no time, Sun Prairie went from having its back against the wall to being on the verge of winning via mercy rule.
"We just never quit," Davis Hamilton said. "We're really good at battling back. We are never gonna just roll over and just give a game away. We'll battle until the last out and that's shown. We just need to be a little better in the early innings and take advantage of things."
It looked as though the game would end in the bottom of the fifth as the Cardinals had the bases loaded with only one out, but the Goslings made a great double play to get out of the jam and extend the game.
Watertown scooted a run across the board in the top of the sixth, but it wasn't enough to stop the Sun Prairie scoring machine. The Cardinals were gifted some walks and used wise base running and a pair of wild pitches to score the last two runs of the game and walk off with a 15-5 victory in six innings.
The Cardinals are far from done this week. Next up is a 2-game Big Eight conference series with Beloit Memorial. The first game will be on Tuesday, April 26 at Beloit and the second will be on Thursday, April 28 on the road.
Following that series will be a trio of non-conference challenges. The Cardinals will head to Wauankee on Friday, April 29 before hosting a doubleheader with Kimberly on Saturday, April 30. While coach Hamilton will hope for an early lead in his games this week, Monday served as a bright message to his team.
"It gives us some confidence that when we're down, we're definitely not out," coach Rob Hamilton said. "It's also certainly not a habit we want to get into. We'll take it tonight but hopefully we can start coming out a little sharper and not have to battle our way back."
--
BIG EIGHT BASEBALL STANDINGS
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Monday, April 25
-
1. Janesville Craig, 6-1 (7-1)
2. Middleton, 4-0 (7-1)
3. Sun Prairie, 4-2 (5-2)
4. Verona, 4-3 (5-5)
5. Madison Memorial, 3-3 (5-3)
6. Beloit Memorial, 2-2 (2-2)
7. La Follette, 2-3 (2-4)
8. Madison East, 1-4 (2-6)
T9. Janesville Parker, 1-5 (1-5)
T9. Madison West, 1-5 (1-6)
BASEBALL: SUN PRAIRIE 15, WATERTOWN 5
|Sun Prairie batting
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|S. Ostrenga
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|C. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Hamilton
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|A. Ostrenga
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|I. Wendler
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E. Petsch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Torres
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Wambach
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C. Perry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Fry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Watkins
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|E. Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Kavanaugh
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M. Glusick
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B. Garde
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|30
|15
|15
|11
|5
|0
|Sun Prairie pitching
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Z. Brzezinski
|6.0
|6
|5
|1
|0
|7