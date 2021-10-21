It’s finally postseason time in the state of Wisconsin. The Sun Prairie volleyball team enters the playoffs as the No. 10 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1.
The Cardinals enter postseason play on a bit of a sour note after a poor performance at the Big Eight conference tournament Saturday, Oct. 16. There, Sun Prairie went just 1-3 in pool play. It went on to lose its first game of the consolation bracket before beating Janesville Parker 25-16, 25-17 to claim 7th place out of 10 teams.
Sun Prairie earned its No. 10 overall seed with a 12-21 overall record in the regular season. The Cardinals participated in some high-level tournaments over the course of the season and, while wins were sometimes hard to come by, it provided valuable experience and competition as the Cardinals figured out their best lineups and strategies.
In conference play, Sun Prairie posted a record of 5-4, landing them in 5th in the season’s final standings.
First up in the postseason is a trip out to Onalaska High School to take on the Hilltoppers. Onalaska is a member of the Mississippi Valley Conference and posted a conference record of 7-5 to claim 3rd place in the final standings. Overall, the Hilltoppers finished the regular season with a record of 20-11.
During the regular season, the Hilltoppers were led in kills by Ava Smith. The 5’10” senior posted 273, followed closely by sophomore Claire Pedretti with 204. Smith and Pedretti are also tops in service for the Hilltoppers, finishing the regular season with 37 and 31 aces, respectively.
Watch out for Olivia Tillman and Halie Kapelke in the front row, as well. The two have combined for a whopping 67 blocks this season.
The offense runs through senior setter Jenny Garves, who’s tossed up 409 assists on the year.
The winner of Sun Prairie/Onalaska will face No. 2 seed Middleton, which earned a bye. That game will take place Saturday, Oct. 23 at Middleton High School.