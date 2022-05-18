Sun Prairie and Middleton's baseball communities have combined for an important cause the last eight years, outside of fierce competition on the diamond. Tuesday, May 17th was the 8th edition of the "Cardinals Strike Out Cancer" game, where the two schools and those that support them come together to fundraise for pediatric cancer research.
Before the game began, an honoree from both programs was honored. For Sun Prairie, it was former baseball coach Garry Bahe. For Middleton, it was current assistant coach Jamie Guerrero. Both have battled with cancer and threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game began.
The event was a heartwarming reminder that even fierce rivals can come together for something bigger than baseball. That being said, there was still a Big Eight conference game with major implications to be played. Sun Prairie entered as the top team in the conference and Middleton was right on its tail in 3rd. The importance of the matchup was defined by the two teams' starting pitchers.
Sun Prairie rolled with senior North Dakota State commit Davis Hamilton on the mound. Middleton opted for 6'6" senior ace and Winona State commit Easton Zempel. The stage was set for a major showdown.
Hamilton flexed his pitching prowess early, forcing a three up, three down inning in the top of the first with two strikeout. Zempel answered by only giving up one hit in the bottom of the first.
Middleton mustered up its first hit of the game in the top of the second inning, but Hamilton struck two more batters out to keep the rival Cardinals at bay. In the bottom of the second, Sun Prairie would begin what became an impressive day of small ball.
While a bunt would eventually be Sun Prairie's saving grace, there was nothing small about junior Jackson Hunley's booming double to left field to kick the inning off. A well-placed grounder from freshman Casey Wambach pushed Hunley to third with only one out. Up stepped junior catcher Julian Torres.
Torres got the bunt sign and answered perfectly, laying down a flawless bunt to give Hunley time to scurry home. In a tight pitching duel, that one run felt like five. A flyout to center field would leave two stranded, but Sun Prairie had cracked into a 1-0 lead to put pressure on its rival.
Hamilton made things no easier on Middleton, either. He again mowed through the first three batters he faced, upping his strikeout count to five and forcing two groundouts. Zempel responded in turn in the bottom of the third, forcing a three up, three down inning as well.
Middleton had its first real challenge to score in the top of the fourth. After Hamilton forced two straight outs to kick things off, a double and a wild pitch put a runner on third base. Middleton made solid contact, but center fielder Sam Ostrenga settled under the ball to avoid the run and retire the side.
After a quick inning from Sun Prairie in the bottom of the fourth, Hamilton ripped through the next three batters he faced with two more strikeouts and a flyout to center field. By this point, it was clear Middleton wouldn't be putting any runs on the board. Hamilton was untouchable.
"I was just trying to throw everything for strikes," Davis Hamilton said. "I was challenging them and letting my defense work behind me. They made no errors, they did a great job. A lot of credit goes to them as well as the coaching staff. They've worked us hard in the bullpen to be able to pound the zone and get us better every week."
In the top of the fifth, Sun Prairie would give Hamilton some insurance. Bunting was crucial in this explosive inning as well as freshman left fielder Max Glusick laid down a beauty to reach first to start the inning. Sam Ostrenga followed this with a walk which brought Hamilton to the plate.
Again, the bunt came into play as he laid down one down, sacrificing himself getting thrown out at first to move Glusick to third and Ostrenga to second. Isaac Wendler was next to the plate, and he had clearance to swing away. He ripped a grounder to the third baseman, who, despite calls from the dugout to throw home, rifled the ball to first base. Glusick slid in safely to home, making it a 2-0 Sun Prairie lead.
Senior first baseman Addison Ostrenga wasted no time in the next at-bat, crushing the first pitch he saw into left field to bring his brother home from third base. Addison made it all the way to third base before Middleton was finally able to punch out the inning. But, the damage had been done. Sun Prairie took a 3-0 lead into the sixth.
Middleton was in position to score in the top of the sixth but, as Davis Hamilton mentioned earlier, his defense had his back. Freshman second baseman Trystan Fry had the best defensive play of the game. With runners on the corners, Hamilton dropped a lethal pick-off move to freeze the runner at first. He whipped the ball to Fry.
Instead of focusing on the pickle with the batter near him, he kept his head up and noticed the runner on third base breaking for home. He put his throw on the money to Torres, allowing him to make the tag and keep a zero on the scoreboard for Middleton. Hamilton would strike out the next batter to end the inning.
Middleton's relief pitcher cruised through Sun Prairie's batters in the bottom of the sixth, bringing up the deciding seventh inning. Hamilton never even hesitated. He struck out two more batters, bringing his total to ten for the day, and forced a groundout to finish Middleton off and secure the 3-0 victory.
"Whenever the situation called for a big play today, our kids performed," Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton said. "They all stepped up to the opportunity when it called to them. It was a well-manufactured game from top to bottom."
With the win, Sun Prairie has now won eight straight and 12 of their last 13. The Cardinals sit alone atop the Big Eight standings with a 13-2 record.
Middleton will get another shot at Sun Prairie, this time on its own field, on Thursday, May 19. Sun Prairie will close out this week with a home non-conference doubleheader with Kimberly on Saturday, May 21.
Big Eight baseball standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Tuesday, May 17
1. Sun Prairie, 13-3 (17-3)
2. Janesville Craig, 12-3 (14-4)
T3. Middleton, 10-5 (14-6)
T3. Verona, 10-5 (13-7)
5. Madison West, 9-6 (11-8)
6. Madison Memorial, 8-7 (12-8)
7. La Follette, 4-8 (6-9)
8. Beloit Memorial, 2-11 (2-14)
9. Janesville Parker, 2-12 (3-14)
10. Madison East, 2-13 (2-15)