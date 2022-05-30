A common phrase associated with the WIAA state tournament is "survive and advance." That is precisely what the Sun Prairie boys golf team did on Tuesday, May 24 at WIAA regionals at Lake Windsor Golf Club. The boys performed well enough to snag 4th, the final team taken from the regional into sectionals this week.
The Cardinals had their work cut out for them in a tough regional that included DeForest, Oregon, La Follette, McFarland, Portage, Monona Grove, and Stoughton. DeForest was named regional champion with a team score of 322, followed by Monona Grove in 2nd with 325, Stoughton in 3rd with 333, and Sun Prairie in 4th with a 334.
Senior Jacob Hollfelder put up the best score of the day for the Cardinals, putting up a 40 on the front nine and a 41 on the back for an 81. Alex Oehrlein was next with an 83, followed by Jordan Draws with an 84. Tyler Schick closed out Sun Prairie's scoring for the day with an 86.
Monona Grove senior Jacob Frederickson earned himself the title of medalist thanks to his score of 78 on the day.
With a spot in the next round secured, Sun Prairie now turns its attention towards the Oregon Sectional at The Legend at Bergamont. Other qualified schools include Stoughton, Beloit Memorial, Mukwonago, DeForest, Janesville Craig, Monona Grove, and Milton.