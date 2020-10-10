Oct. 10, 1998 will go down in history as one of the more memorable nights of University of Wisconsin football. And as a slightly younger reporter back then, I can say I was on the sidelines to witness what proved to be two momentous occurrences in what is now UW lore.
Twenty-two years ago this Saturday, on that crisp fall night in front of a raucous 78,782 fans that jam packed Camp Randall Stadium for Homecoming, future NFL great Drew Brees, then the quarterback of the Purdue Boilermakers, attempted a then-NCAA Division I record 83 passes (completing 55).
But that’s not the entirely the whole story, because what occurred between the third and fourth quarters became the birth of what is now a game-day tradition for UW fans — the playing of “Jump Around.”
Brees was just a sophomore at the time as the 3-2 Boilermakers took on the 5-0 Badgers. He completed passes to 10 different receivers, but also four to UW defensive backs, one of which was returned for a game-breaking touchdown, as 12th-ranked Wisconsin prevailed, 31-24.
Brees finished the game with 494 yards passing, but Purdue lost the game despite winning the total yardage battle by better than a 2-to-1 margin, 570-229.
The 83 passes stood as an an NCAA record for 15 years, until Washington State’s Connor Halliday had 89 attempts on Oct. 19, 2013.
In contrast, Badgers quarterback Mike Samuel completed just 5-of-10 passes for 44 yards, and was sacked five times. But Samuel did more damage with his legs, rushing for 58 yards on 20 attempts, while future Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne rushed 33 times for 127 yards and a touchdown.
The game lasted 3 hours, 37 minutes and with kickoff not until 7:35 p.m., it didn’t end until after 11 p.m. And as I exited the stadium, the scene was simply euphoric.
As Badgers fans recall, they went on to win both the Big Ten and Rose Bowl championships while going 11-1 that season.
Brees, the 1999 Heisman Trophy runner-up, finished his college career owning two NCAA, 13 Big Ten and 19 passing records at Purdue. Now a 13-time Pro Bowl selection with the New Orleans Saints, he holds NFL standards for career passing yards, completions and touchdown passes.
The back-and-forth game was tied 17-17 at halftime. But the Badgers broke the deadlock when All-American cornerback Jamar Fletcher picked off Breese near midfield and returned the interception — one of four on the night by the UW defense — 52 yards late in the the third quarter.
“JUMP AROUND”
The 1998 season marked the debut of a “student section race” on the stadium’s video board, a marketing department creation between the third and fourth quarters whereby the letters of the student section — K, L, M, N, O and P — raced one another from one end zone to the other.
On this occasion, “Jump Around”, the hip-hop selection by House of Pain, released in 1992, was played, and the student section, and eventually everyone at Camp Randall, joined in jumping around.
It’s become such a unique fixture that even opposing players, fans and media members get caught up in its rhythm and flow.
The Badgers are 121-26 (.823) at Camp Randall since “Jump Around” made its debut that October night.
ICING ON
THE CAKE
Dayne’s 1-yard touchdown with 7:38 remaining proved to be the game-winner.
Breese completed a 2-yard scoring pass to Chris Daniels with 22 seconds remaining, but Wisconsin recovered the onside kick to seal the victory.
Two years later Brees led the Boilermakers to their first Rose Bowl appearance in 34 years. Purdue has not played in the New Year’s Day game since.
“I don’t care about records as long as we’re winning, but we didn’t do that,” Brees said after the game.
Brees told reporters after the game that he could have thrown more passes.
“I felt like Drew Brees’ press agent all week and I think you can see why,” Alvarez said. “He’s as fine a quarterback as I’ve faced. He’s fantastic.”
I have seen more than my share of games from the sidelines, stands and press box, and this one will go down as one of my all-time favorites.
