With the postseason rapidly approaching, the Sun Prairie boys swimming team took advantage of a dual meet with Madison West on Saturday, Jan. 22 to continue fine-tuning swims. The Regents brought their A-game to the pool that day, however, and walked away with a 110-60 team win.
The Cardinals are typically best in the relays. However on Saturday, Sun Prairie relied on some great individual swims to get the bulk of its points.
Senior Ethan Braatz took home 1st place in the 50 freestyle with a blazing time of 21.70, Sun Prairie's first 1st place finish of the day. The Cardinals also got good swims from sophomore Jonah Marshall in 5th with a time of 23.73 and freshman Coby Zander in 6th with his time of 24.36.
Sun Prairie's winning ways persisted in the 100 butterfly. There, senior Jonathan Schluesche took 1st place with a time of 53.47. Junior Sean Jillett also finished 4th with his time of 57.69.
Ethan Braatz added another win to his collection in the 100 freestyle. He posted a time of 48.49 to claim the top spot on the podium. He was followed by a teammate, senior Nathan Halbach, in 2nd place with a time of 49.46. In the junior varsity race, Jonah Marshall impressed with a time of 52.13 to take 1st place.
Schluesche decided he needed to add another win to his resume as well. In the 100 backstroke, he swam a time of 55.58 to claim his second win of the day. Gillett picked up a 3rd place finish as well with his time of 58.18. Freshman Bodey Rairden finished 1st in the junior varsity swim with a time of 1:03.15.
Madison West took 1st in all of the relays on the day, but the Cardinals still put together some solid swims.
In the 200 medley relay, Sun Prairie's squad of Halbach, sophomore Trevor Nicodemus, Schluesche, and Ethan Braatz swam a time of 1:38.36 to claim 2nd place. West's team took 1st with a time of 1:37.61.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Madison West teams claimed the top three spots, the fastest putting up a time of 1:29.40. Sun Prairie's combo of Bennett Braatz, Zander, Jonah Marshall, and senior Harper Stolte put up a time of 1:36.19 to take 4th place.
West claimed 1st in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:18.94, but Sun Prairie managed to take home 2nd and 3rd. The Cardinals' 2nd place group of Ethan Braatz, Schluesche, Halbach, and Nicodemus put up a time of 3:21.94. The 3rd place team of Bennett Braatz, Gillett, Marshall, and Stolte finished with a time of 3:32.57.
The Cardinals will look to build off of this solid performance as the postseason looms. Sun Prairie's varsity has just one more meet in the regular season, a trip to Middleton for an invitational on Saturday, Jan. 29. Middleton will again play host for the Big Eight conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 5. The WIAA sectionals will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12.