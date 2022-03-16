The Cap City Cougars girls hockey team had a tremendous 2021-22 campaign. The Cougars finished 2nd in the Badger Conference with 17 points, thanks to an 8-3-1 conference record. As such, three Cap City skaters and its goalie were honored with all-conference recognition following the season. Let's see who made the cut.
1st team: Keegan Sanderfoot (Sun Prairie), sophomore, forward
Sanderfoot's selection to the 1st team should come as no surprise. She was the lifeblood of the Cougars' offense, tallying a team-high 33 points in the regular season thanks to 21 goals scored and 12 assists.
Her entire body of work was impressive, but her late-season hot streak solidified her place as one of the conference's best. With her team on a 2-game losing streak and in danger of slipping out of the Badger Conference race heading into a matchup with Beaver Dam on Feb. 1, Sanderfoot got to work.
She scored a goal and dished three assists against Beaver Dam to get the hot streak started. She scored a goal in a win over the Badger Lightning in the next game, and another as the Cougars toppled Viroqua to move into 2nd place in the conference. Sanderfoot netted a hat trick in a 4-4 tie with the Stoughton Icebergs and scored a goal and an assist in the last game of the season against Eau Claire.
With two years of Cap City hockey still ahead of her, Sanderfoot will be continually looked to for consistent scoring and leadership.
2nd Team: Rachel Robbins (Waunakee), junior, defense/forward
One of the leaders of this year's squad, Robbins was asked to do a lot for the Cougars. Her specific distinction for 2nd team all-conference was as a defender, but she also pitched in as a forward when needed.
Robbins finished 2nd on the team with 15 points in the regular season, tallied with six goals and nine assists. The highlight of her season came back on Dec. 6, where she netted two goals in a 6-1 victory over the Badger Lightning.
Honorable Mention: Aubrie Deprey (Sun Prairie), senior, defense
Cap City's senior captain was recognized for her undeniable leadership on the defensive side of the ice. The Cougars held opponents to two or fewer goals 13 times in the regular season, and Deprey was a big reason why.
She also added contributions on the offensive side of things. She scored seven total points on the year with two goals and five assists. Those goals came in back-to-back games early in the season.
Her leadership, confidence, and control on the defensive end of the ice will be missed next season.
Honorable Mention: Izzy Hahn (Waunakee), junior, goalie
Hahn started 21 regular season games in goal for the Cougars, posting a record of 9-10-1. She was phenomenal, saving 525 of the 581 shots fired at her for a save percentage of 90%.
Hahn pitched three shoutouts this season and held opponents to just one goal an additional six times. Her consistency and quick reaction time in net was a huge help in Cap City reaching the heights it did this season.
With three of its four all-conference players returning, as well as a host of other talent, Cap City should have its sights set high once again next season.
--
Badger Conference girls hockey all-conference teams
1st team
Ally Jacobson, senior, defense, Metro Lynx
Lucia Nannini, senior, defense, Viroqua
Leonie Boettcher, junior, forward, Viroqua
Rachel Mirwald, senior, forward, Metro Lynx
Keegan Sanderfoot, sophomore, forward, Cap City
Abby Nutini, senior, goalie, Metro Lynx
2nd Team
Grace Bonnell, junior, defense, Metro Lynx
Rachel Robbins, junior, defense, Cap City
Rachel Simonson, junior, forward, Viroqua
Kayla Capener, junior, forward, Badger Lightning
Kaya Byce, senior, forward, Metro Lynx
Olivia Cronin, senior, goalie, Rock County
Honorable Mention
Signe Begalske, senior, Badger Lightning
Caralin Sanders, sophomore, Beaver Dam
Emma Kligora, sophomore, Rock County
Hannah Kasdorf, senior, Metro Lynx
Addy Milota, sophomore, Stoughton Icebergs
Aubrie Deprey, senior, Cap City
Izzy Hahn, junior, Cap City
Gabby Olson, junior, Viroqua