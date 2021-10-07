After two days of sectional play in the 2021 Wisconsin girls tennis state tournament, champions have been crowned. While this meant the end for the majority of Sun Prairie's squad, one duo is still alive this season. The No. 1 doubles pair of Reagan Schwartzer and Lexie Stein qualified for state Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Schwartzer and Stein solidified their spot in the next round with an exceptional performance. On Tuesday, they rolled over the pair from Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 6-2, 6-0. The state bid was solidified in the first match of Wednesday as they beat Burlington 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.
Even with a state appearance clinched, Schwartzer and Stein continued fighting. They beat Stoughton's pair of Mikayla Wheeler and Shannon Gibbons, 6-3, 6-3, to make it to the sectional championship.
In the championship against Emma Fasano and Ellie Hirn of Badger High School, it looked as if Sun Prairie might pull it off. Schwartzer and Stein won the first set 6-3, but lost the next two 4-6, 2-6 to fall short of the sectional championship. Still, it was an outstanding performance to move on to the next round.
"Getting through that match and officially qualifying for the state tournament gave them the confidence to proceed through the tournament with a huge confidence boost," Sun Prairie head coach Sandee Ortiz said. "I was quite content in how we played and it was by far the best tennis these two have played so far this season."
While Schwartzer and Stein were the only ones to advance, there were still quality performances from other Cardinals.
In No. 4 singles, Mairin Leary entered as the top seed in subsectionals and turned in a solid performance. She scored wins over Fort Atkindson/Cambridge and Stoughton to move into the second day undefeated. In her first match Wednesday, she fell to Badger High School's Nina Anderson 5-7, 3-6, knocking her out of contention to advance. Undeterred, she kept fighting, beating Anna Martin from Oregon 6-2, 6-1 to claim third place. She finished the season with an impressive 20-10 record.
Leary wasn't the only one to pick up some wins on Tuesday. The No. 3 doubles pair of Leah Schroeder and Lexa Bryant beat Alana Ringen and Jordan Bellisle from Stoughton 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-3.
In the No. 3 singles spot, Sun Prairie's Alexis Shemanek defeated Samantha Weber from Stoughton 6-3, 7-3 (3) to end the season on a high note.
Overall, there is nothing to be upset about for the Cardinals that failed to advance. Coming into the season, it was common knowledge that this would be a rebuilding season for Sun Prairie as it lost many of its main contributors from the season prior. With myriad underclassmen getting quality experience, Sun Prairie fans should look expectantly to next season for plenty of these girls to compete for a shot at state.
As for Schwartzer and Stein, the dream continues. They'll try to bring a trophy back to Sun Prairie Thursday, Oct. 14 at Nielsen Stadium in Madison beginning at 10:30 a.m. CDT.