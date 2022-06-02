The Sun Prairie softball team is not a fun one to have on the schedule. Perhaps no team learned that lesson more than Madison Memorial this season. After losing to the Cardinals twice in the regular season, the Spartans and Cardinals squared off for a third time on Tuesday, May 31 in a WIAA sectional semifinal showdown. Again, the Cardinals were victorious.
No. 1 seed Sun Prairie shut No. 5 seed Memorial out for the third time, winning 10-0 in six innings. With the win, the Cardinals beat the Spartans a combined 26-0 in three meetings in 2022.
The Cardinals got off to a red-hot start in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Senior Chloe Knoernschild and freshmen Luci Moreno singled early to set themselves up to be scored. Up walked sophomore Tayler Baker, who mashed a 3-run homer to give Sun Prairie an early 3-0 advantage.
That would be all the runs the Cardinals needed as Baker also got the start on the mound. She allowed just two hits in her six innings of work, striking out six and allowing no runs. With Baker shutting the Spartans down, Sun Prairie's bats could swing without pressure.
Sophomore Grace Kramschuster led off the second inning with a single and was moved to third base with an error and a fielder's choice. Knoernschild came up clutch, popping a sacrifice fly into the outfield to buy Kramschuster the time to race home and make it a 4-0 Sun Prairie lead.
The runs kept piling on in the third inning. Junior Sophia Royle led off with a double, followed by another off the wall from junior Vanessa Veith which brought Royle in to score. Kramschuster then reached on an error. Junior Carly Gross would bring Veith in with a sacrifice fly and Knoernschild singled to bring Kramschuster around. Sun Prairie was off to a dominant 7-0 lead after three innings.
A pair of early errors in the fourth inning put Moreno and Sophia Royle on base to kick things off. Kramschuster brought Moreno in with a groundout and, with two outs, junior Isabel Royle came up clutch with an RBI single to score her sister. The Cardinals closed out the fourth inning just one run shy of the win and the top of the order due up.
Memorial recovered nicely in the fifth inning, forcing the first three up, three down inning of the day. In the sixth, Sun Prairie would not be denied. Baker led off with a single and quickly stole second base. This was all the positioning Sophia Royle needed as she batted a single into play and brought Baker in to score, solidifying the 10-0 victory and a spot in the sectional championship.
There, the No. 1 seed Cardinals will meet No. 2 seed Monona Grove. The Silver Eagles earned this high ranking thanks to a 17-5 regular season, including a 12-3 mark in the Badger - East conference to finish in 2nd behind Beaver Dam.
So far this postseason, Monona Grove has beaten No. 7 seed Holmen 10-2 for a regional championship and No. 6 seed Middleton 6-0 in the sectional semifinal.
Middleton and Madison Memorial are two shared opponents from the Big Eight. Sun Prairie won both meetings with its cross-town rival Middleton in the regular season, winning 15-5 on April 21 and 4-0 on May 19. Monona Grove met Madison Memorial on May 2, winning 6-2.
Both teams have also squared off against Baraboo in 2022. Sun Prairie kicked off the WIAA tournament with a win a 9-1 win over the Thunderbirds while Monona Grove beat them 13-3 in the second-to-last game of the regular season.
The sectional championship is slated for Thursday, June 2 at Sun Prairie High School at 5 pm.