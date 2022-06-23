The American Cancer Society is set to host its 15th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala, Wednesday, June 22nd on the rooftop of the Monona Terrace.
This premier gala brings together prominent individuals from Wisconsin’s business and philanthropic community and will feature live and silent auctions, honorary tributes, a special keynote address from Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball coach, Shaka Smart, and an appearance from Coach Bo Ryan. Jay Wilson, former TV and Radio sports broadcaster will emcee the event.
Special to the event is the presentation of the Fan of the Year Award. This year’s Fan of the Year Award will be presented to Bill Buchholz, two-time stage IV cancer survivor and was the CEO and president of Buchholz Planning Corporation. “We are honored to present Bill with this award as he is incredibly passionate about cancer research,” said Jason Jones, 2022 Board of Ambassadors Chair.
In addition to this year's gala, the Board of Ambassadors is excited to again present the 2nd annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Golf Outing to be hosted at Maple Bluff Country Club on Monday, June 27, 2022. Sponsors and participants will enjoy an incredible day of golf while raising funds to help the American Cancer Society save lives.
Over the past fourteen years, Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin has raised more than $8.8 million and remains the largest Coaches vs. Cancer program in the country! This year, 100% of your donation to this year's Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin campaign will be directed towards the American Cancer Society's "Get Screened" initiative, a public awareness campaign to raise awareness and increase screening rates for cancer. Regular cancer screening can detect cancer before it starts and catch cancer early when it may be easier to treat. Unfortunately, screening rates have seen a devastating decline due to the Covid-19 pandemic, putting at risk progress that has been made in the fight against cancer.