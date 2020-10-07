LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Sun Prairie athlete Claire Chaussee recorded a team-high 11 kills to lead the University of Louisville women’s volleyball team to its first win of the 2020 season, a 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Boston College on Oct. 2.
The following night, Chaussee had 14 kills and an ace in a 3-1 decision on the Eagles.
Chaussee, a 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter, leads the Cardinals with 35 kills through three games.
The 2018 SPHS graduate also leads the program with 48 total attacks, and is second in both points (38) and digs (15).
Louisville (2-1) is ranked 11th in the AVCA Division 1 poll.
