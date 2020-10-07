MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is out indefinitely after having surgery on his right foot.
School officials announced Tuesday that Coan had undergone surgery earlier in the day.
Coan injured the foot in practice Saturday. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said Monday it was a non-contact injury that occurred as the senior from Sayville, New York, was dropping back.
Coan's surgery means that redshirt freshman Grahaam Mertz is the most likely candidate to open the season as the 16th-ranked Badgers' starting quarterback. Chryst said Monday that Mertz had been receiving the first-team reps that Coan hadn't taken.
Wisconsin begins the season Oct. 24 by hosting Illinois.
Coan has made 18 career starts and started all 14 games for Wisconsin last year as the Badgers went 10-4. Wisconsin won the Big Ten West Division title before losing in the Big Ten championship game and Rose Bowl.
He threw a school-record 236 completions for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions last season. He completed 69.6% of his passes and had four touchdown runs.
Mertz went 9 of 10 for 73 yards while redshirting last season. Mertz played in lopsided wins over Central Michigan and Kent State.
Although Mertz lacks experience, he has plenty of promise. He was rated as the nation's No. 3 pro-style quarterback and No. 65 overall prospect in his high school class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.
“He’s put a lot of time in, and I think he is progressing certainly,” Chryst said.
The Badgers also return junior Danny Vanden Boom and sophomore Chase Wolf, who appeared in three games last year and completed his only pass for 2 yards. Vanden Boom didn’t play last season but made three appearances in 2018 and completed his only pass for a 3-yard touchdown.
The injury to Coan provides one more hurdle for an offense that already was replacing two-time Doak Walker Award-winning running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and All-America center Tyler Biadasz on offense.
“We’ve got good guys, good players,” Chryst said. “Maybe they don’t have experience, but it doesn’t mean they won’t be real capable of being good. That’s one of the neat things about college football.”
