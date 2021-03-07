Fast was the word revolving around the Sun Prairie girls swim team’s Big Eight Conference dual with Janesville Parker on Tuesday. The meet began at 6 o’clock and ended at 7.
“The meet went by fast, and so did our swimmers,” said Sun Prairie head coach Konrad Plomedahl. “A lot of the girls swam events that they had not yet swam this season. It was nice to see girls swimming different events with the same level of intensity and endurance.”
Once again the Cardinals dominated, winning 137-33 while improving to 4-0 during the alternate fall season.
Sun Prairie took first in every event, including all three relays. The quartet of Oliva Sala, Brooke Laube, Brielle Laube and Paige Rundahl won the night’s first event, the 200-yard medley relay, in 1 minute, 55.87 seconds to set the tone.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Grace Sala, Maeve Sullivan, Brooke Crosby and Janelle Schulz took first in 1:43.24, while Tori Barnet, Ruthie Pavelski, Olivia Sala and Sullivan topped the 400 freestyle field in 3:42.84.
In individual races, Rundahl earned a victory in the 200 freestyle (2:04.87), Grace Sala claimed the 200 IM (2:18.45), Barnet sprinted to a win in the 50 freestyle (:25.32), Schulz claimed the 100 butterfly (1:01.58), Oliva Sala won the 100 freestyle (:55.48), Nora VanDeWeil showed her endurance winning the 500 freestyle (5:41.30), Rundahl had her second win with a 1:04.80 in the 100 backstroke, and Schulz became a two-time winner with a 1:10.41 victory in the 100 breaststroke.
Second-place swims were earned by the 200 medley relay team of Abby Krejcha, Schulz, Brooke Crosby and Pavelski (1:59.60), Sullivan (2:05.88, 200 free), Brielle Laube (2:25.40, 200 IM), Olivia Sala (:25.57, 50 free), Barnet (1:06.27, 100 fly), Grace Sala (:56.36, 100 free), Ellie Reeder (5:46.82, 500 free), the 200 free relay of Barnet, Brielle Laube, Brooke Laube and Rundahl (1:43.53), Pavelski (1:06.83, 100 back), Brooke Laube (1:14.58, 100 breast) and the 400 free relay foursome of Lily Breyer, Krejcha, Emily Winter and VanDeWiel (4:10.01).
“I like the culture established with this team right now. These girls are goal-driven, and they are having fun working toward their achievements. This is a special group of girls that continue to motivate one another,” Plomedahl said.
Up Next
Sun Prairie won’t swim again until Saturday, March 13 when the Cardinals travel to Middleton for a 10 a.m. dual with their namesake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.