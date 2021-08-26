The Sun Prairie girls golf team continued a solid start to its season with a win over Beloit Memorial and Madison West on Monday, Aug. 23. The Cardinals turned in a team total of 469 between the varsity five, an average score of 94. Neither Beloit Memorial nor Madison West had complete varsity scored due to DNF (did not finish) marks on their final scorecard, making Sun Prairie winners by default.
Leading the way for Sun Prairie was junior Sophia Royle with a score of 86. Sophia’s twin sister, Isabel, finished second for the Cardinals with a score of 91. Margo Woldt turned in a score of 96, one stoke better than teammate Lucy Strey with 97. Lexi Veldkamp finished out the varsity scoring for Sun Prairie with a 99.
The Sun Prairie junior varsity was invited to compete in the event as well. Scores are as follows: Rebecca Perko 49, Ellie Kim 58, Haley Swomia 76, Olivia Norton 78, Zoe Zadra 80.
The varsity squad has a week to tune up before the next meet. On Monday, Aug. 30, the Cardinals will travel to Maple Bluff Country Club to participate in the “Crusade Fore a Cure” Invitational. Participating teams include Bay Port, Brookfield Central, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker/Evansville co-op, Lakeside Lutheran, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Milton, Monona Grove, Notre Dame De La Baie, Oregon, Osseo-Fairchild, Tomah, Verona, Watertown, and Waunakee.