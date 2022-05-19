When we last checked in on Sun Prairie girls soccer earlier in the month, the Cardinals were sitting in third place in the Big Eight conference with a lot of soccer left to be played in the regular season.
Since then, they’ve gone 1-2-0 against some stiff competition. They took on non-conference Mukwonago on Saturday, May 7, falling in a tight 1-0 loss. The Cardinals rebounded immediately with an eye-popping 18-1 win over Janesville Parker on Thursday, May 12 to extend their Big Eight conference winning streak to three games. That streak came to an end against a talented Madison Memorial team on Tuesday, May 17 with a 2-0 loss.
As the dust has settled from three intense matchups, Sun Prairie is still squarely in the race for the conference. The Cardinals are tied with Middleton for fourth in the conference with 12 points each. Verona, which is undefeated in conference so far this season, leads the way with 21 points, followed by Madison Memorial with 18 and Madison West with 15.
Sun Prairie has a chance to get a leg up on their cross-town rivals this week. The Cardinals host Middleton on Thursday, May 19 in their last home conference game of the regular season. They’ll close the week with a trip to Beloit Memorial the following day, Friday, May 20.
Next week, the Cardinals will wrap up the regular season with back-to-back games. They’ll travel to Madison West on Tuesday, May 24 and host non-conference Stoughton on Wednesday, May 25 for senior night.
Matchups have yet to be set for Sectional 3 of Division 1 of the WIAA girls soccer state tournament. The Cardinals should expect to begin the playoffs on Tuesday, May 31 in regionals.