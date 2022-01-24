The Big Eight heavyweight clash between Sun Prairie and Verona on Saturday, Jan. 22 lived up to its billing. The Wildcats and Cardinals put on one of the most dramatic games of the season. Some late-game heroics from Sun Prairie junior guard Marie Outlay weren't quite enough, however, as Verona hit a layup at the buzzer to escape with a 47-45 conference win on the road.
It was a low-scoring battle for the entire game as both teams had their defensive effort turned all the way up. The Wildcats took a slim 24-21 lead into the halftime break. It was anyone's ballgame.
The trend of close play continued all the way down to the wire. With just over a minute to play, the game was tied at 42. On Verona's ensuing possession, junior guard Abbi Rupnow got behind the Sun Prairie defense and fired off a 3-pointer from the corner. Swish. Verona led 45-42 with about 30 seconds to play.
Sun Prairie never blinked, as it knew it had shooters on its side. It was Outlay who would answer the call. Off of an inbounds play under her own bucket, Outlay took the pass, dribbled twice, and heaved up a prayer. Cash. Tie game with two seconds left to play.
Instead of accepting the tie and heading to overtime, Verona drew up a play to get one last shot off. Inbounding from near the halfcourt line on its own side, Verona started its play. A perfect screen left Reagan Briggs wide open and crashing to the bucket. Inbounder Maia Ellis lobbed up a pass just behind Briggs. She adjusted in midair to catch the ball and lay it off the backboard and through the hoop. Ballgame, 47-45.
The loss obviously stings, but the Cardinals played a tremendous game against a talented Verona squad. Junior guard Avree Antony led all scorers with 20 points, followed by junior guard Antionique Auston with 11. Verona was led by Paige Lambe with 12.
With the loss, Sun Prairie drops out of first place in the Big Eight with their 8-2 record. Janesville Craig now has the top spot at a 9-1 mark. The Cardinals are 12-3 overall. Verona improves to 8-2 in conference play to tie Sun Prairie for 2nd place and are 11-3 overall.
Next up, Sun Prairie has a non-conference road game against Oconomowoc on Tuesday, Jan. 25. This kicks off a 4-game road stand for the Cardinals. They'll follow Tuesday's game with a trip to Madison East on Friday, Jan. 28 and a huge conference matchup at Janesville Craig on Thursday, Feb. 3. The road stand will conclude with a game at Beloit Memorial on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Big Eight girls basketball standings
*as of Saturday, Jan. 21*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Janesville Craig, 9-1 (11-4)
T2. Sun Prairie, 8-2 (12-3
T2. Verona, 8-2 (11-3)
4. La Follette, 6-3 (8-3)
5. Middleton, 6-5 (7-9)
6. Madison Memorial, 5-5 (5-8)
7. Beloit Memorial, 4-6 (5-8)
8. Madison East, 3-6 (4-6)
9. Janesville Parker, 1-10 (1-15)
10. Madison West, 0-10 (1-11)
|SUN PRAIRIE
|#
|NAME
|FG
|FTS
|3PT
|PTS
|3
|A. Antony
|6
|5-6
|3
|20
|11
|R. Rademacher
|2
|0-0
|0
|4
|21
|M. Hawk
|1
|1-4
|0
|3
|22
|M. Outlay
|3
|0-0
|1
|7
|25
|A. Auston
|2
|6-8
|1
|11
|TOTALS
|-
|14
|12-18
|5
|45
|VERONA
|#
|NAME
|FG
|FTS
|3PT
|PTS
|10
|A. Rupnow
|4
|0-0
|1
|11
|11
|R. Briggs
|4
|3-4
|0
|11
|12
|P. Lambe
|5
|2-4
|0
|12
|20
|A. Nielsen
|1
|3-4
|0
|5
|25
|M. Ellis
|2
|1-3
|0
|5
|30
|M. Murphy
|1
|0-0
|1
|3
|TOTALS
|-
|17
|9-15
|2
|47