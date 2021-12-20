The Sun Prairie boys basketball team entered its game with Stoughton on Saturday, Dec. 18 in need of a confidence boost. The Cardinals were fresh off of a tough loss to Janesville Parker to fall to 1-3. The Vikings gave a spirited fight in the first half, but Sun Prairie got red-hot from behind the arc early in the second half to motor to a 77-56 win to move to 2-3 on the year.
“We’re making some strides,” Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos said. “We’re trying to consistently get to a high level of play and maintain it. We’ve struggled in some areas so far this season. Tonight, we looked more relaxed and just played ball.”
While the final score reflected an impressive victory for the Cardinals, the Vikings did not make things easy on them for the entirety of the first half. The two teams played at a heightened pace, sprinting up and down the court, looking for easy transition buckets.
Sun Prairie did its damage early in the paint. Stoughton didn’t have the size to contend with 6’4” senior forward Addison Ostrenga, who was gobbling up rebounds and muscling his way to layups.
As the Cardinals drove the paint, Stoughton opted for the 3-pointer. The Vikings hit four of them but hoisted a host more as they tried to keep pace with a successful Sun Prairie scoring machine. Sophomore Sawyer Schipper led the charge, scoring 10 first-half points to keep Stoughton in the game. Sun Prairie took a 28-26 lead into the half.
While the Vikings were the shooters in the first half, the Cardinals took that title quickly in the second. Sun Prairie came out shooting and found success. Senior guard Ethan Metz nailed back-to-back triples, followed by two more from freshman Tyler Haney.
Senior Ben Olson was next to get in on the 3-point barrage, nailing his first attempt before scoring two quick layups in the following few possessions to keep the pace up. All the while, Ostrenga was battling for rebounds and finding buckets as well. In the blink of an eye, 28-26 turned into a 57-39 lead for the Cardinals.
“I think we really gelled together,” Olson said. “We trusted each other and played as a team. It was a big step for us. We hit a lot of big shots and created good looks for each other.”
The shooting barrage came with few misses, making it impossible for Stoughton to keep up. The Vikings kept fighting, but so did the Cardinals. A big fast-break slam from junior guard Darius Chestnut was the cherry on top as Boos subbed in the second unit.
Olson and Ostrenga tied for the team high in scoring with 16 each. Metz finished with 12 thanks to his hot shooting and Haney contributed nine. Schipper led the way for Stoughton with 15.
Stoughton’s leading scorer entering the game was sophomore Ty Fernholz, who averaged 22.2 points per game. The Cardinals were able to hold him to 10.
The non-conference victory is a nice boost for Sun Prairie. The Cardinals will look to translate it into conference success as they will head to Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Dec. 21. A week later, Sun Prairie will play another non-conference game, this time at Milwaukee Bay View on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
--
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE STANDINGS
- as of Monday, Dec.20
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Middleton, 6-0 (6-0)
2. Madison La Follette, 4-0 (5-1)
3. Madison East, 3-1 (5-2)
4. Janesville Craig, 3-2 (3-4)
5. Janesville Parker, 3-3 (5-3)
T6. Madison West, 2-4 (3-4)
T6. Verona, 2-4 (4-4)
T8. Madison Memorial, 1-3 (3-3)
T8. Sun Prairie, 1-3 (2-3)
10. Beloit Memorial, 0-5 (1-6)