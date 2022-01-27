The Sun Prairie wrestling squad had a solid outing on Saturday, Jan. 22, participating in the Terry Kramer Open (TKO) at Fort Atkinson High School. The Cardinals had some outstanding individual performances. As a team, they finished 13th of the 16 participating schools with 170 points. Iowa Grant took home 1st with 390.5 team points, followed by Prairie du Chein in 2nd with 375.5 and Slinger in 3rd with 260.
Sophomore Christopher Anderson continued his dominance. He's ranked No. 5 in the 106 lbs. weight class and is one of Sun Prairie's co-team captains for a reason. He went undefeated yet again on the day, taking 1st place and improving his season record to 29-0.
In pool play, Anderson picked up two wins via first-period pins over Sauk Prairie's Dominic Hutter in 0:15 and Janesville Craig's Isaiah Gibbs in 1:14. In the quarterfinals, Anderson advanced thanks to disqualification from his opponent. His trend of early pins continued in the semifinals, pinning Slinger's Brady Daniels in 0:21 to reach the finals. There, he made quick work of his opponent again. He pinned Evan Gill in 1:02 to take the crown for his weight class, earning 45 points for his team.
Another impressive performance came in the 182 lbs. weight class from Jaxon Johnson. The freshman has been steadily improving all season, and it showed with a 6th place finish on Saturday.
Johnson picked up two wins on the day. He won his first pool play match against East Troy's Jakob Markley via pin in 1:45. A loss in the quarterfinals sent Johnson to the quarterfinals, where he picked up another win, this time in a 6-2 decision over Jeffrey Hines of Kenosha Tremper. This propelled him to 5th place match, where a spirited fight ended in a pin. Still, the 6th place finish earned Sun Prairie 21 points.
In the 113 lbs. weight class, another of Sun Prairie's state-ranked wrestlers put on a show. Freshman Brennan Hoffman, ranked No. 11 in his weight class in Division 1, claimed 4th place and 26 team points for the Cardinals.
Hoffman won a pool play match by a 16-2 major decision over Lomira's Oscar Lopez, received a buy, and lost the other before entering the championship bracket. There, he was pinned in the opening round and the 3rd place match to take 4th.
Sophomore Parker Olson impressed in the 120 lbs. weight class, winning four of his five matches on the day to take 5th place. He battled to a 3-0 decision win over Kade Rule of Mineral Point in his first pool play match before losing his second to Slinger's Noah Tonsor.
This relegated Olson to the consolation bracket, where he got to work. He beat Prairie du Chien's Drake Ingham in a 6-0 decision and made quick work of Connor Crawford of Kenosha Tremper in the 5th place match, pinning hime in just 10 seconds. Olson earned Sun Prairie 25 team points with his performance.
Sophomore Isaiah Horan picked up 17 points for Sun Prairie with his 8th place finish in the 195 lbs. weight class. He battled hard in pool play, earning a win via pin in 1:32 over Kiel's Connor Meyer and nearly going the distance in his match with East Troy's Blake Kader, ultimately falling to a pin at the 5:40 mark.
Horan continued to fight hard in the quarterfinals. He was pinned again, this time in 3:19, by Dylan Soyk of Kewaskum. In the consolation bracket, he went the distance with Fort Atkinson's Aidan Leurquin, ultimately losing by a 7-3 decision. In Horan's final match of the day, the 7th place match, he was pinned in three minutes by Tyler Hansen of Kenosha Tremper to take his 8th place finish.
Sophomore Dylan Muehlenberg was up against some tough competition in the 126 lbs. weight class Saturday. In pool play alone, he was pinned twice in under a minute. First, against Slinger's Nolan Skinner in 0:40 and next against Kenosha Tremper's Rory Dutton in 0:51. Down but not out, he finished his pool play nicely with a win by defeating Sauk Prairie's Austin Lankey by a 6-2 decision.
Muehlenberg kicked off play in the consolation bracket with a 14-0 major decision loss to Edgerton's Justin Clark. He battled hard in the 11th place match, as well, but couldn't come out on top. Fort Atkinson's Noah Horwath walked away with a 6-1 decision win. Muehlenberg accepted 12th place and earned seven points for the Cardinals.
Sophomore Teague Justman picked up two wins on Saturday. His first came in the his first match of the day, a pin in 3:22 over Waterford's Jason Keeler for a hot start to pool play. He rounded out pool play by getting pinned twice, once by Colton Uselman of Sauk Prairie in 1:19 and once by Ethan Bilau of Fort Atkinson in 0:55, relegating Justman to the consolation bracket.
Again, Justman won his first match of this leg of competition. This time, he scored a 6-0 decision win over Easty Troy's Spencer Johnson to advance to the 9th place match. Justman put up a good battle, but was eventually pinned in 2:29 by Landon Colson of Janesville Craig. Justman took home 10th place and earned Sun Prairie 13 team points.
Sophomore Braeden Gunderson had plenty of close calls in the 138 lbs. weight class. He would ultimately finish 12th and score nine team points, but he was very close to having a very different day.
He kicked off the day with two tough pool play matches against Drew Hird of Prairie du Chien and Caden Linder of Iowa Grant, getting pinned in the first period both times. Gunderson rebounded well, closing out pool play with a pin in 2:35 to beat Riley Minnete of Sauk Prairie.
In the consolation bracket, he went the distance in both matches. First, he battled his way to a 6-2 decision loss to Alex Faber of Lomira, sending Gunderson to the 11th place match. Another close one ended in a 7-4 decision loss to Edgerton's Braden Troeger.
Freshman Corbin Smith continued to make strides in the 170 lbs. weight class. In jus this second varsity tournament, he finished 13th to claim seven points for the Cardinals.
In pool play, he was pinned by Joe Kane of Pewaukee in 2:56 and Connor Paulin of East Troy in 1:49 to kick things off. He put a good scare into Jack Ryan of Janesville Craig, going the distance but ultimately losing in a 6-2 decision. This would be the last match of the day for Smith as he received two byes in the consolation bracket to take 13th place.
Following the action on Saturday, Sun Prairie hosted Madison La Follette in a rescheduled match on Wednesday, Jan. 27. The Cardinals returned to form, picking up a 51-29 team victory.
The Cardinals picked up forfeit victories in the 170, 182, 195, and 132 lbs. weight classes. The Lancers got six free points via forfeit in the 220 and 285 lbs. weight classes.
Freshman Alex DeZiel picked up a win in the 145 lbs. weight class, pinning Liam Bakken in 1:17. In the 106 lbs. weight class, Christopher Anderson, as usual, picked up a win as well, pinning Blake Baldis in 1:37 to improve to 30-0 on the season.
Bopa Quintana made quick work of Kyle Williams in the 113 lbs. weight class, getting the pin in 0:27. Parker Olson kept the trend of pins going in the 120 lbs. weight class, pinning Aurora Gutierrez in 1:10 to bring home six more points for the Cardinals.
Dylan Muehlenberg closed the day out with an entertaining match against Daniel Jimenez in the 126 lbs. weight class. The two went the distance, but it was ultimately Muehlenberg that came out on top with a 10-4 decision win.
Next up for the Cardinals, they will compete in the Big Eight showcase at Janesville Parker High School on Friday, Jan. 28. They'll have a quick turnaround, as well. The next day, Saturday, Jan. 29, Sun Prairie will head to Deerfield to compete in a Scramble with some of the state's best teams.