The Badger Midget Series is set to make its final appearance at Sycamore Speedway for the 2021 season on Saturday, September 4. The Franklin B Alexander Memorial, in its third year, will highlight the event.
Franklin B. Alexander was a long-time well-known race fan attending events at Sycamore Speedway, Wilmot Raceway, and Sante Fe Speedway to name a few tracks. Due to the generosity of the Alexander family which competes in the series by sponsoring two cars and owning a third. Competitors will be racing for an increased purse. The winner’s share for the event will be $1,500.00 and the start money is increased to $200.00.
The Sycamore Speedway has become a great track for midget racing in Illinois. The Badger Midget Series has put on many exciting races composed of side-by-side wheel-to-wheel action culminating in close finishes. Last year’s winner of the event, Chase McDermand, looks to extend his winning streak at the facility on Saturday night.
Pit gates open at 4:00 pm, Grandstands open at 6:00 pm, and Hot Laps start at 6:30 pm with racing to follow. Other racing action at the track includes Super Late Models, Street Stocks, and Pure Stocks.
Only three races remaining in the 2021 season. Stay connected by visiting BMARA.com or the BMARA Racing Facebook page for additional announcements and information regarding events for the 2021 season.
Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 1675; 2. Zach Boden 1140; 3. Lamont Critchett 1035 4. Kyle Stark 1004; 5. Andy Baugh 958; 6. Kevin Olson 94; 7. Mike Stroik 831; 8. Kevin Douglas 789; 9. Kyle Koch 735; 10. Cody Weisensel 669.