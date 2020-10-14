Big Eight Conference athletic directors held a virtual meeting Wednesday to discuss winter season regulations, spectator policies, and schedule adjustments as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spike in Dane County and throughout Wisconsin.
According to a press release from Madison Memorial Athletic Director Jeremy Schlitz, Big Eight schools will get feedback from their respective districts and expect a publication of those items related to conference competition as soon as all schools have made decisions.
“We appreciate the patience as we work through considerations and questions raised for our districts, public health, and the WIAA as it relates to the WIAA winter sport season,” Schlitz said.
Discussion also occurred regarding alternate fall and spring schedules, sport contact days, streaming options, and collaboration on leadership, virtual connections, and sharing of best practices. No action was taken on any season regulations or conference bylaws.
The next regular Big Eight meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4.
