Sun Prairie's boys hockey team entered a matchup with the Eastside Lakers on Monday, Feb. 7 fresh off a tough 2-game stretch. Two hard fought losses, 5-2 to Verona on Thursday, Feb. 3 and 6-2 to Stevens Point on Saturday, Feb. 5 had the Cardinals searching for a big win to boost confidence. That search concluded Monday as Sun Prairie exploded for seven goals in the first period to beat Eastside 11-0.
"It was huge," Sun Prairie head coach Troy Giesegh said. "We got to get everyone involved, which we haven't been able to do in awhile. All four lines were buzzing tonight. It was great to see. The guys were doing the little things that we ask them to do."
From the first drop of the puck, Sun Prairie had this one in the bag. The Cardinals were flying around the ice, dropping perfect passes and making great runs at the net. It took only 21 seconds for Sun Prairie to gain a lead it would never relinquish as junior forward Evan Luxford took an assist from senior forward Davis Hamilton and senior defender Jacob Hollfelder and buried a goal.
Luxford was just the beginning of an offensive onslaught from the Cardinals. As the passes got tighter and confidence continued to build, the goals started to pile up.
Junior forward Adrien Kreitlow was next to find the back of the net, assisted by senior forward Will Brinkmeier. Junior defender Preston Uttech followed that one up with a goal about two and a half minutes later, assisted by Luxford and junior forward Tyler Rauls.
Somehow, Sun Prairie kicked it into an even higher gear at about the 13 minute mark of the first period. Rauls started things off with a goal, assisted by Hamilton and sophomore forward Nikko Vilwock. 30 seconds later, the Cardinals were on the board again as Luxford netted his second goal of the day, assisted by Vilwock and Hamilton once again. A minute later, Sun Prairie made it 6-0 as senior forward Noah Wilk took a pass from senior defender Dashle Maughan and buried it. In a flash, Sun Prairie doubled its lead from three to six and proved there would be no coming back for the Lakers.
For good measure, Hamilton added one more goal with about 45 seconds remaining in the first period, assisted by junior defender Jackson Hunley and Maughan. The Cardinals took a 7-0 lead into the second period and looked more concerned with getting late-line skaters more ice time.
Sun Prairie stretched its lead to 8-0 early in the second period as senior forward Cole Lodholz buried one, assisted junior defender Andrew Zielsdorf and Hollfelder. This was the lone goal of the period.
In the third period, a familiar face returned to the stat sheet as Hamilton scored his second goal of the day, assisted by Hollfelder and Luxford. About four minutes after Hamilton's goal, senior forward Dakota Ayres scored an impressive goal. He flicked what seemed like an effortless wrister that took off like a rocket, tinging off the bar and ricocheting into the back of the net in a jaw-dropping display of accuracy and power. Lodholz and Hunley were credited with the assist as Sun Prairie's lead grew to 10-0.
After a day full of assists, Vilwock finally got to score himself to close things out. He found the back of the net with about two minutes left to play, assisted by Rauls and Luxford, to bring the game to its final score of 11-0.
"This one is great to build some confidence," Giesegh said. "The last two games were really tough games. Verona and Stevens Point were great tests against top-10 teams. We're doing the little things. We keep getting better. We're going to see how far that takes us."
The Cardinals aren't done with the Lakers just yet. This contest was the first of a back-to-back. Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Cardinals will travel to Eastside for an immediate rematch. Sun Prairie will close out its regular season on Thursday, Feb. 10 as it hosts Madison West. The last time those two teams met back on Dec. 14, Sun Prairie walked away with a 7-4 win.
SUN PRAIRIE 11, EASTSIDE 0
Goals- Sun Prairie: Evan Luxford (2), Davis Hamilton (2), Adrien Kreitlow, Preston Uttech, Tyler Rauls, Noah Wilk, Cole Lodholz, Dakota Ayres, Nikko Vilwock. Eastside: N/A.
Assists- Sun Prairie: Hamilton (3), Jacob Hollfelder (3), Luxford (3), Vilwock (2), Rauls (2), Dashle Maughan (2), Jackson Hunley (2), Will Brinkmeier, Andrew Zielsdorf, Lodholz. Eastside: N/A.
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: Blaine Egli (4 saves on 4 shots, a save percentage of 100%). Eastside: Mason Bieri (68 saves on 78 shots, a save percentage of 87%), Isaac Seip (5 saves on 6 shots, a save percentage of 83%).
BIG EIGHT BOYS HOCKEY STANDINGS
|TEAM
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|OVERALL
|Verona
|28
|14
|14
|0
|0
|79
|15
|16-5-1
|Middleton
|18
|14
|9
|5
|0
|81
|33
|15-6-0
|Madison Memorial
|18
|14
|9
|5
|0
|55
|31
|12-10-0
|Janesville
|16
|13
|8
|5
|0
|67
|37
|12-9-0
|Sun Prairie
|12
|12
|6
|6
|0
|46
|36
|11-11-0
|Madison West
|8
|12
|4
|8
|0
|34
|54
|5-51-0
|Beloit Memorial
|2
|12
|1
|11
|0
|18
|64
|3-16-0
|Eastside
|2
|13
|1
|12
|0
|18
|128
|3-16-0