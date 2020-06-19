2020 Badger Midget Season opener June 27th at Wilmot Raceway
“Turner event kickoffs off year #84 of racing for series”
The 84th season and the 2020 Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series season opener are set to begin on Saturday, June 27 with the 11th annual “Salute to Harry Turner” event at Wilmot Raceway.
It marks the first-time in series history that the 1/3-mile clay oval located on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds has hosted the season-opening event.
Sun Prairie’s Angell Park Speedway continues as the cornerstone of the series, with nine Badger races slated at the famed 1/3-mile facility. (See attached schedule)
Like many other professional sporting organizations across the country, the Badger Midget Series has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic causing a delayed start to the 2020 season. “We are excited to get the 2020 season under way,” said Badger Midget Series President Quinn McCabe, “and what better way to do it than with a race dedicated to one of the past greats of our sport.”
Zach Boden earned his first career Badger Midget Series feature victory in the 2019 event finishing 0.34 seconds ahead of 2019 Series Champion Chase McDermand. Both drivers are expected to compete in the event.
Racing action for the evening will include: Wilmot Raceway Street Stocks, A-Modifieds, and Bandits. Stay tuned to BMARA.com and the BMARA Racing Facebook page for additional announcements and information regarding future events for the 2020 season.
