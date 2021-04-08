The Sun Prairie boys soccer team had a lot to celebrate in Week 1. First, for the first time since October of 2019 the Cardinals were playing in the alternate fall season. Second, they played for the first time at the brand new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. And third, they went toe-to-toe with defending Division 1 state champion Verona.
After defeating Racine Case 4-1 in their Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium debut March 30, the Cardinals played Verona to a 2-2 draw on April 1.
“There was a lot of excitement in the air playing the first game of the Alt-Fall season,” said Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim. “Coaches and players were extremely happy that we are having a season. We have a lot of expectations for the team who’s returning 15 varsity letterwinners from the previous season; the contact days training and the tryout went very well.
Senior forward Garrett Franks scored two second-half goals, while junior forward Gabe Voung and senior midfielder J.P. Anhalt each added a goal and an assist to lead the Cardinals’ way in their Alt-Fall season opener. Voung gave Sun Prairie a 1-0 first-half lead scoring on an assist from Anhalt at the 22:49 mark.
Sun Prairie had several more outstanding scoring opportunities in the half, but failed to materialize. The first half ended at 1-0.
The visiting Eagles (1-1-0) tied the score in the second half on an unassisted goal by Kenneth Leon, but then Franks took over. After scoring an unassisted goal of his own at the 60:35 mark that gave the lead back to Sun Prairie, he scored in the 85th minute as Voung and junior midfielder Logan Parrish assisted.
“Garrett Franks quickly noticed that the goalie was too far out of the goal area. Garrett calmly made a well-placed lobbying shot over the goalie to give us the 2-1 lead,” Kim said.
Anhalt’s goal in the 87th minute capped off the impressive first-ever win at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. Assisting Anhalt was senior goalie Tanner Scherer, who finished the match with two saves.
“Racine Case is also made up of many returning varsity letterwinners with an outstanding senior goalie (Chase Werner),” said Kim of the defending conference champion in the Southeast Conference.
“Overall, it was a great first game and the coaches were pleased,” Kim said.
Sun Prairie 2 Verona 2
The Sun Prairie coaches didn’t know what to expect in this game playing last year’s Division 1 state champion. It was a tightly contested game, with Sun Prairie having a slight advantage in ball possession.
That high pressure paid off for Sun Prairie. Early in the game Riley Stevens put the Cardinals ahead when Nathan Voung eluded the high pressing right defender with a nifty dribble and sent a picture-perfect crossing ball to the middle just outside the goalie box. Riley Stevens did not make a mistake, burying the ball in the back of the net with 7:59 showing on the Sun Prairie High School Field scoreboard.
“It was a beautiful sequence and a wonderful goal,” Kim said.
Senior tri-captain defensive midfielder Johnathan Trilling gave the Cardinals (1-0-1) a 2-0 advantage scoring on a penalty kick at the 58:06 mark. Trilling sent a beautiful free kick into the penalty box where Riley Stevens controlled the ball, and had a great scoring opportunity. However, Verona’s goalie, trying to prevent a goal, committed a foul giving Sun Prairie a penalty kick opportunity. Trilling calmly drilled the PK into the goal to give Sun Prairie the two-goal lead.
The Wildcats came back with two goals of their own — both by Vasquez — tying the score at 2-2, but that’s where it ended as the two Big Eight Conference rivals played to a draw.
“Although it was disappointing to give up a two-goal lead, it was a great performance against the defending Division 1 state champion,” said Kim.
Scherer finished with four saves.
Up Next
The Cardinals travel to Janesville Craig Thursday for a 7 p.m. start. They then return home Saturday hosting Oregon at 1 p.m. at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
SUN PRAIRIE 4, RACINE CASE 1
Racine Case 1 3 — 4
Sun Prairie 0 1 — 1
First half: SP: G. Voung (Anhalt), 22:49
Second half: RC: Leon (un), 53:18; SP: Franks (un) 60:35; Franks (G. Voung, L. Parrish), 85:21; Anhalt (Scherer), 87:20.
Saves: RC (Werner) 11; SP (Scherer) 2.
SUN PRAIRIE 2, VERONA 2
Sun Prairie 1 1 — 2
Verona 0 2 — 2
First half: SP: Stevens (N. Voung), 7:59
Second half: SP: Trilling (pk), 58:06; V: Vazquez (un), 60:32; Vazquez (un) 72:13.
Saves: SP: Scherer (4); V (Gibson) 3.
