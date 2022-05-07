The Sun Prairie baseball team needed a measuring stick. The Cardinals had been on a hot streak, run-ruling five of their last six opponents and climbing to a 9-3 overall record. The strongest test of the year came in the form of a non-conference opponent. On Friday, May 6, the Cardinals welcomed in WBCA Division 1 No. 2 and undefeated Arrowhead for a showdown.
The lofty ranking never intimidated Sun Prairie. The Cardinals displayed their clutch gene in a tight 4-3 victory, handing the Warhawks their first loss of the season.
"The message here for the guys is that they can beat anyone in the state," Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton said. "It was a great game. After we got ahead, they battled back. We were able to hold on and get the win. I think it's a huge confidence boost for the kids."
The game lived up to it's billing immediately with fireworks in the first inning. Senior ace Davis Hamilton got the start on the mound for the Cardinals and looked strong early with a looking strikeout and a flyout. An unfortunate error allowed the inning to persist, and the Warhawks took advantage. Their cleanup batter mashed a double into center field to bring the erroneous base runner home, giving Arrowhead an early 1-0 lead.
Sun Prairie never flinched. Sophomore center fielder Sam Ostrenga led off with a double. This brought Hamilton to the plate, who would erase the deficit. He helped himself out by poking a tough grounder to the second baseman. He mishandled it, which allowed Ostrenga to round third and tie the game.
Hamilton the displayed just what makes him a Division 1 prospect, stealing second and third base on subsequent pitches to put himself in immediate scoring position for senior first baseman Addison Ostrenga. He would chop one up the middle, allowing Hamilton to waltz home and give the Cardinals a 2-1 advantage.
From there, the game slowed down. Hamilton didn't let the early run get to him, striking out two batters in the top of the second to boost his count for the day to four. As for Arrowhead, junior southpaw Michael Carpenter displayed strong speed and control to frustrate Sun Prairie batters.
"That was a strong pitcher," Hamilton said of Carpenter. "Thankfully, Sam Ostrenga started us off with a double to really set the table. It showed that we were here to play and we wouldn't back down. Credit to him, it was a great start for us."
It took until the bottom of the third inning for things to heat back up. Hamilton kicked off the inning with a single, followed by a walk from sophomore Isaac Wendler and a bunt from Addison Ostrenga to load the bases with no outs. Junior Jackson Hunley came up clutch. He chopped a ball to the shortstop, giving Hamilton time to score from third and give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead. Carpenter recovered with back-to-back strikeouts to escape the inning, but Sun Prairie had doubled its lead.
Hamilton and Carpenter threw back-to-back-to-back three up, three down innings to bring the game to the bottom of the fifth. As they have done often this season, the Cardinals rallied with two outs.
Addison Ostrenga started the rally with a moonshot double. Next up was Hunley, who again answered the call. He ripped a grounder past the third baseman and Ostrenga got moving. He rounded third and sprinted home, diving head-first and using some nifty hand placement to avoid the tag and give Sun Prairie a 4-1 lead.
"Jackson's been a little snake-bitten this year," Hamilton said. "He has been hitting the ball right at guys, but he hasn't given in. He kept battling and you knew that stuff would even out. He did a great job in that at-bat and got the job done."
Heading into the sixth inning, Sun Prairie was sitting pretty with a 3-run lead. Arrowhead decided to remind everyone in attendance why it was the No. 2 team in the state. The Warhawks got the bats moving, loading the bases with two singles and a walk.
Arrowhead wouldn't leave those men stranded. A well-hit ball up the third base line narrowly stayed fair and leaked into the outfield, allowing two runs to cross home and narrow Sun Prairie's lead to 4-3. Hamilton was able to close the inning with a strikeout, but the Warhawks had made it a game.
A quick bottom of the sixth from the Sun Prairie offense brought Arrowhead back to the plate. It also brought Addison Ostrenga from first base to the pitcher's mound to close out the ballgame.
Ostrenga was nails. He hardly broke a sweat as he forced an fly out, a groundout, and a foul pop to retire the first three batters he saw to record the save.
"I was honestly just trying to throw strikes," Ostrenga said. "It was the bottom of the order so we just wanted them to hit the ball and make the play themselves. I knew with my great defense behind me that we could do that. Proud of this team for this big win."
Sun Prairie's week continues Saturday, May 7 with a doubleheader against Madison East. Next week, they'll play a 2-game series with Madison Memorial. The first edition will be at home on Tuesday, May 10. The second will be at Memorial on Thursday, May 12. The Cardinals will host Brookfield East for a doubleheader on Saturday, May 14.