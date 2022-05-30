Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin will host the 11th Annual Girls on the Run 5K - presented by SSM Health on Saturday, June 4th at Middleton High School. Girls in the Run is a positive youth development program designed to teach critical life skills and inspire 3-8th grade girls to be joyful, healthy and confident through running. During the eight-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.
The Girls on the Run team describes the event as “a spectacle of girl power”. The family-friendly 3.1-mile, non-competitive, untimed run celebrates health, confidence and strength. Participation in the 5K event is open to the public and all proceeds support the mission of Girls on the Run and help ensure access to their transformational empowerment program. Girls on the Run is expecting more than 2,500 runners including program participants, coaches, running buddies, and community members.
Mayor Brar of Middleton has issued an official proclamation deeming Saturday, June 4, 2022 – Girls on the Run Day in Middleton, Wisconsin. He commends the organization and encourages local residents to attend.
Christine Benedict, Executive Director for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin shares, “We are so excited to be able to gather together again safely in celebration of all that our participants and their coaches have accomplished this season. Crossing the finish line gives participants a tangible sense of achievement and a framework for setting and achieving life goals.”
The event begins at 9:00am on Saturday, June 4th at Middleton High School. Event day registration ($40) is available. For more information about the event, registration, and volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.girlsontherunscwi.org/5K.
About Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin: Girls on the Run SCWI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering positive youth development programming in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Rock, and Sauk Counties. Girls on the Run SCWI is an independent council of Girls on the Run International, which includes more than 200 councils in the U.S. and Canada. Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. Trained volunteer coaches lead small teams through the research-based lessons which include dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Girls in 3rd-5th grade develop essential skills to help them prepare for adolescence and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with the girls creating and executing a community impact project and completing a celebratory 5K event. Since 2005, over 17,000 girls at over 100 program sites throughout South Central WI have benefited from Girls on the Run.
For more information about Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin, visit: https://www.girlsontherunscwi.org/
About SSM Health in Wisconsin: SSM Health (www.ssmhealth.com/about) is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through a robust and fully integrated health care delivery system. The organization’s more than 40,000 employees and physicians are committed to providing exceptional health care services and revealing God’s healing presence to everyone they serve.
In Wisconsin, SSM Health employs approximately 14,500 people, serving the south-central part of the state through a community-based network of leading physicians/providers, and inpatient and outpatient care facilities. The organization provides high-quality coordinated care across seven hospitals, ten post-acute care facilities, and more than 85 physician offices and other outpatient care sites. SSM Health also serves nearly 398,000 lives through Dean Health Plan, making it one of the largest and most diversified HMOs in the Midwest.