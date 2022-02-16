An impressive night from behind the 3-point line couldn't save Sun Prairie from a road upset at the hands of Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The Cardinals knocked down 10 triples in the game, but the Spartans got steady scoring from the post and muscled out a 64-56 conference win.
The loss snaps a 3-game winning streak for the Cardinals, which included impressive non-conference road victories over Arrowhead and Racine Horlick. Things aren't too grim for Sun Prairie as it has still won 10 of its last 12 games.
Sun Prairie's shooting barrage was headline by junior guard Darius Chestnut. Typically more of a slasher, Chestnut was a man possessed from deep, knocking down five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 20 points. Senior guards Ben Olson and Ethan Metz were also helpful in the shooting barrage, hitting two triples each.
The Spartans were led by 6'7" sophomore forward Sam Mickelson, who powered his way to 18 points.
With the loss from Sun Prairie and a win for La Follette over Craig on Tuesday, the Cardinals have been eliminated from contention for at least a share of the Big Eight crown. As it currently stands, Sun Prairie is tied with Eastside for 3rd place in the standings at a 10-6 mark.
Things will get no easier for Sun Prairie as it has to travel to 2nd-place Middleton on Friday, Feb. 18. Sun Prairie got the best of its cross-town rival in the last meeting, a 66-62 win back on Jan. 13.
Following the Middleton game, Sun Prairie will enter the last week of the regular season. The Cardinals will host non-conference Sussex Hamilton on Tuesday, Feb. 22 before closing the regular season at home against Madison West on Thursday, Feb. 24. The Cardinals won the last meeting with the Regents in a close one, 55-53, back on Jan. 15.