The Sun Prairie boys cross country team is simply going to make the best of a strange but welcomed opportunity, as the Cardinals head into the alternate fall season.
“One lesson from this past year is that if you’re given an opportunity, you’d better make the most of it,” said Cardinals head coach Kevin Hall. “That is definitely the mentality the program has moving into this alternate fall/spring season. The series of races we’re organized are going to be approached fervently, with student-athletes charged to take advantage of all their patience, consistency, and hard work. There will be awesome competition, and we’re sure the Wisconsin spring will throw us a few fun curveballs along the way.”
Like all their other fall sports the SP boys cross country team was not allowed to participate in the fall due to ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, or COVID-19.
“I think there’s a lot of overlap between what we all found most difficult. We’re a close-knit program, and this last year made it very difficult to maintain a sense of cohesion and togetherness. Our incoming freshmen did not get to form bonds with our team leaders over the summer. Most runners were not able to do what they love most with one another. Communication between coaches and athletes is difficult, given how busy students and teachers lives are right now, and WIAA rules and regulations about communication,” said Hall. “Of course, many of our student-athletes missed the excitement, the heartache, and the triumph that comes with competing, but hopefully that’ll just be fuel for the fire heading into our competition series this spring.”
The Cardinals return nearly all of their rotation of scoring varsity runners from 2019, and they will be pushed by several runners who are newer to the program and the sport. Among the top runners are sophomore Mateo Alvarado-Venegas, juniors Joe Freng and Ben Marshall, and seniors Max Saron, Joe Stoll and Tyler Stoll.
“They are all consistent varsity runners returning and are entering the competitive season in the best shape of their lives, with the mental fortitude that will allow them to exceed their best performances from the past,” Hall said. “Will Schrandt and Cole Kalinowski both competed at the varsity level several times in the last season and are looking to more consistently perform at this level. Strong team dynamics and a solid work ethic are definitely this group’s strength, and will be instrumental in their success this spring.”
The Roster also includes juniors Carson Binotto, Evan Buckingham, Owen Hamen, Henry Lexington and Mikey Stoll; sophomores Zach Brezinski, Matthew Lee, Ben Olsen, Calvin Petri and Zach Svendsen; and freshmen Liam Fuller, Anthony Gumina, Ben Keletson, Jonah Marshall, Michael Mezei, Jackson Nesbit, Ben Polzin, Daniel Reid, Gabe Roe, Logan Roessler and Randy Shaw.
“The leaders on this team have been consistently working for nearly an entire calendar year, laying a strong foundation for their competitive running; I’d be hard-pressed to put together another team of individuals like these in terms of persevering through all they’ve been through. We fully expect this group of hardworking, confident, capable individuals to be highly competitive across all competitions this spring,” said Hall.
