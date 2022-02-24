Grace Hilber drives the ball as a senior at Sun Prairie High School. On Monday, Feb. 21, she was named the GLVC player of the week for her performances as part of the Lewis University women's basketball team.
Grace Hilber, a 2019 Sun Prairie graduate and former member of Sun Prairie's girls basketball team, was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) women's basketball player of the week on Monday, Feb. 21.
Hilber, a junior at NCAA Division-II Lewis University, turned it on to help her Flyers earn three wins on the week. She kicked off the award-winning week with a 17-point performance in a 70-60 win over Missouri-St. Louis, then the No. 18 ranked team in Division-II, on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Seven of Hilber's points came in the fourth quarter as she helped elevate the Flyers to the win.
Things only improved for Hilber as she erupted for 24 points two days later against the No. 4 team in Division-II, Drury. Her prolific shooting skills came in handy as the Flyers secured an 87-79 victory.
Somehow, Hilber continued to outdo herself, this time on Saturday, Feb. 19 against Southwest Baptist. After a slow start saw her score no points in the first half, Hilber came out firing in the second. She finished the game with 15, including the game-winner as Lewis escaped with a 66-64 win.
This is Hilber's first player of the week award, but Sun Prairie fans are used to her knack for getting buckets. She was named first team all-conference in the Big Eight and honorable mention all-state as a senior for the Cardinals after averaging 14 points per game. That season, she led the Cardinals to a 20-6 overall record, a 2nd place finish in the Big Eight, and a sectional final appearance.
More than just a tremendous hooper, Hilber was also named to the academic All-GLVC team both as a freshman and sophomore at Lewis.
As for the remainder of Hilber's junior campaign, the Flyers currently sit at a 13-12 overall record and have two more regular season games on the schedule before the GLVC tournament kicks off on Monday, Feb. 28. Lewis will need Hilber to keep up her award-winning pace as it makes a postseason push.