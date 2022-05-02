The Paul Frank track & field Invitational made its triumphant return to Sun Prairie High School on Friday, April 29. The meet has a reputation of being one of the best in the state, as reflected by the star-studded cast of opponents that made the trip. The host Cardinals put on a show. The boys took 1st place with a team score of 83.7 and the girls took 4th with score of 70.
Participating schools included Beaver Dam, Deerfield, Edgewood, Fond du Lac, Franklin, Jefferson, Lakeside Lutheran, Madison East, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Mosinee, Oregon, Oshkosh West, Stoughton, Verona, Waunakee, and West Bend East.
“You want to face quality programs to test your mental and physical capabilities,” Sun Prairie head coach Doug Maughan said. “It’s a way to kind of prepare for the state tournament. I was impressed with both teams. It was our first big invite of the year and the kids handled the pressure well. “
The event kicked off with hurdles. In the girls 100 meter hurdles, sophomore Audrey Seefeld was Sun Prairie’s highest finisher in 3rd with a time of 16.23 seconds. In the boys 110 meter hurdles, the Cardinals got two team points from senior Dashle Maughan as he took 7th with a time of 16.81. In the 300 meter hurdles, senior Aubrie Deprey earned 4th place with her time of 50.90 seconds to pick up four points for the girls.
Senior Morgan Cross soon added another point to the girls’ tally by picking up an 8th place finish in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.32 seconds. The boys also found success in the event as junior Cortez LeGrant finished in 4th with a time of 11.28 seconds to earn five team points.
In the 200 meter dash, senior Tyus Wills blazed his way to a time of 23.29 seconds to take 4th place and earn the boys five team points. The girls came so close to grabbing a point in the race as well as sophomore Dakota Mitchell finished in 9th with a time of 27.72.
Ben Olson came up huge for the boys in the 400 meter dash, racing his way to a time of 52.99 to take 3rd place and earn the Cardinals six team points in the process.
“He’s a foundation piece for us,” Maughan said of Olson. “He runs in some tough events and is a reliable runner to get us points.”
The points continued to pile up in the distance runs. Senior Joe Freng grabbed 6th in the 1,600 meter run with his time of 4:44.44, earning three points for the boys. Senior Natalie Johnson came very close to scoring a point for the Cardinals in the girls’ edition of the run, finishing 9th with a time of 5:55.04.
Sun Prairie got a solid amount of scoring from the relay portion of the event. The girls 4x100 relay team picked up five team points by finishing in 4th with a time of 52.30 seconds. The boys picked up a point with an 8th place finish with a time of 45.73.
The Cardinals got top-5 finishes from both the boys and girls in the 4x200 relay. The girls picked up four team points by finishing 5th with a time of 1:53.10. The boys finished a spot higher, taking home 4th and five team points with a time of 1:34.21.
Sun Prairie’s relay success carried over into the 4x400 meter relay. The girls took 4th with a time of 4:26.15 and the boys finished in 5th with a time of 3:41.27.
The Cardinals’ girls 4x800 relay team raced to a time of 10:27.74 to claim 4th and five team points. The boys also performed well in the event, taking 3rd with a time of 8:40.38 to get six team points.
The distance runs proved to be tricky for the Cardinals, but they brought some great performances into the 3,200 meter run. On the boys side, junior Mateo Alvarado Venegas had one of Sun Prairie’s highest finishes of the day as he took 2nd with a time of 9:43.23. Senior Reagan Zimmerman was Sun Prairie’s fastest on the girls side as she ran a 12:12.08 to take 4th.
Sun Prairie continued to add to its score in the field portion of the event.
The Cardinals got a huge boost from their pole vaulters. Junior Miles Adkins tied for 1st on the boys side with a vault of 11’6”, earning Sun Prairie eight points. The Cardinals had two top-5 finishers on the girls side as Audrey Seefeld and senior Natalia Figueroa tied for 3rd, both vaulting a 9’6”. They combined to bring 11 points back to Sun Prairie.
“She’s our Swiss Army knife,” Maughan said of Seefeld. “She moves around to a lot of different events and always finds success. She manages her time well and makes it happen.
A pair of lady Cardinals also dominated the high jump. Junior Cassie Siegel jumped a 5’ flat to finish 2nd and Figueroa was right behind her in 3rd with a 4’10” jump. The boys also had two athletes finish in the top five as juniors Darius Chestnut and Jonathan Weah both jumped a 5’10” to tie for 5th and both earn 3.5 team points.
Seefeld went right back to her point-scoring ways in the girls long jump as she took home 4th and five team points with a jump of 16’2.5”. Alexander Maggit was the highest finisher for the boys, taking 7th and earning two team points with a jump of 20’2.75”.
Sophomore Jace Stolte finished 7th in the triple jump with a distance of 39’9.5” to bring two points home.
Senior Aidan Grob’s solid season on throws continued. He took 3rd in the boys discus with a throe of 132’0” and threw a 47’7” in the discus to finish 4th. He earned a combined 11 points for the Cardinals with his performance.
Every point mattered as the boys only outpaced 2nd-place Verona by 3.7 points. Jefferson rounded out the top three on the boys side with a score of 69. The boys won the event as a team despite not finishing 1st in any event, truly displaying just how deep the Cardinals are this season. Waunakee was named champion for the girls with a team score of 79, barely scraping past Stoughton in 2nd with 78. Fond du Lac was the only other school to finish ahead of 4th-place Sun Prairie with its score of 72.33.
Pole Vault Fest:
The track & field fun didn’t end on Friday for the Cardinals. The following day on Saturday, April 30, Sun Prairie hosted Pole Vault Fest in the fieldhouse. Participating teams included Athens, Hartford Union, Lancaster. Luther, McFarland, Osceola, Pius XI, and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.
“It’s another opportunity for our athletes to compete,” Maughan said. “It brings some of the best pole vaulters from around the state to Sun Prairie. It was a fantastic event and our athletes performed really well.”
The girls put on a show, taking home 1st place in the team portion of the event. The Cardinals got a major boost from Seefeld, who was the champion on the girls side with her vault of 10’6”. Figueroa vaulted a 9’ flat to take 5th, Cassie Siegel and junior Martha Guelker tied for 6th with vaults of 8’6”, and Sarah Drake took 9th with an 8’ flat.
Athens took 1st in the boys portion of the event, but Sun Prairie still had a strong day. Junior Miles Atkins and senior Ben Marshall tied for 9th as they both vaulted an 11’ flat. The Cardinals also got a 10’6” vault out of sophomore Myler Maughan, who took 13th.
Sun Prairie has a busy upcoming week which will be spent entirely on the road. First up, the Cardinals will travel to Verona on Wednesday, May 4 for a triple-dual with the host Wildcats as well as Middleton. Following that, just the boys will head to McFarland High School for an invitational on Friday, May 6. Both the boys and girls teams will make the journey out to Arrowhead High School on Saturday, May 7 for an invitational.