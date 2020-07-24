DARLINGTON - Chase McDermand continued his hot streak winning the 25-lap McNett Electric, Badger Midget Series feature on July 18 at the Lafayette County Speedway.
The event ended an almost 72-year absence at the track, the first since Sept. 26, 1948.
Polesitter Kyle Koch jumped into the lead at the start followed by Brad Greenup. McDermand entered the top five, when the event's first caution was displayed for a stalled car on the sixth lap. Koch continued to lead when the race resumed while McDermand passed two cars on the restart.
McDermand passed Koch for the lead as the pair exited Turn 2 on Lap 9. Greenup followed into second place. A second caution for a spun car appeared five laps later. On the restart Greenup retired running in second place.
An intense four-car battle ensued behind McDermand for the runner-up position between Koch, Kevin Olson, Jordan Mattson and Nick Baran. Two late race cautions appeared during the final five laps. Koch retired from the event running third, with four laps remaining.
McDermand driving the RMS/Response Management Service/Spike-Honda No. 40 finished 1.90 seconds ahead of Mattson who picked up a last-minute ride in Craig Dori's new No 38 entry. Olson, Baran and Tristan Koening completed the top five.
"What a great facility, it's nice to win the return event of Badger to the track, there was a lot of close racing before I got to the lead" commented McDermand who won the last two events of 2019, coupled with the first three of this season.
The five straight wins ties McDermand for the second longest streak in the 84-year history of the series with Billy Johnson (1950), Billy Wood (1959), John Hartwig (1973), and Brad Loyet (2009). Landy Scott holds the record with six straight victories on his way to the 1947 Badger title, McDermand will have a chance to tie the mark at the next series event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.