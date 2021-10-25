The Sun Prairie football team needed a kickstart as the 2021 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) playoffs started Friday, Oct. 22. Entering level one against Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie hadn't seemed like itself in the two weeks prior. Both Middleton and Verona pushed the Cardinals and kept the game close to close out the regular season, something they weren't particularly accustomed to. It seems as though Sun Prairie has tuned it up, though. The Cardinals, a No. 1 seed, destroyed No. 8 seed La Follette, 63-0, to advance to the next round.
The catalyst of this offensive explosion was junior running back Cortez LeGrant. On a chilly night, Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski let his running back find holes behind an outstanding offensive line and go to work. For the game, LeGrant carried 12 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns.
He nabbed the first two scores of the game, one from eight yards out and the other from 12.
Once LeGrant had gifted the Cardinals a 14-0 lead, junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski decided to get in on the fun as well. He connected with sophomore Connor Stauff for an 11-yard score to bump the lead to 21-0. Not to be outdone, LeGrant found the endzone yet again before the end of the first quarter, this time from seven yards out.
12 minutes into the game, it was clear how this one would end. Sun Prairie took a 28-0 lead into the second quarter. As impressive as the offense was, the defense was even better. The Cardinals flocked to the ball, stalling out everything the Lancers tried. It was a dominant display from the onset. Unfortunately for the Lancers, things only got worse from there.
The speedster LeGrant finally got to flex his homerun-hitting ability, breaking off a 64-yard scamper to the endzone just minutes into the second quarter. LeGrant had made his impact on the game, but Kaminski was just getting started.
On the ensuing possession, Kaminski found Jonathan Vandewalle for a 6-yard score to bump the lead to 42-0. That lead quickly became 49-0 when Kaminski connected with senior Davis Hamilton on an out route for a 7-yard touchdown. The Cardinals took that immense lead into halftime.
Obviously, that was the end of the day for the starters on both sides of the ball. Senior running back Charlie Schauer carried in a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter and backup quarterback Drew Kavanaugh threw an 11-yard touchdown to junior receiver Andrew Zielsdorf in the fourth to bring the final score to 63-0.
In limited time, Kaminski kept up his traditionally efficient play, completing seven of his 12 pass attempts for 135 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Hamilton was his favorite target on the day, hauling in four passes for 89 yards and a score. Even with LeGrant out, Schauer did a solid job in relief in the rushing attack, carrying 10 times for 92 yards and a score.
Some of the more eye-popping stats show up on the defensive side of the ball for the Cardinals. On 23 rushing attempts, La Follette picked up just 20 yards. It was all-out dominance from the Sun Prairie defense. La Follette's quarterback, Kamarion James-Ragland, completed 10 of his 24 passing attempts for 78 yards. Junior defensive back Jonathan Weah intercepted him once as well. Sun Prairie held the Lancers under 100 total yards, a fantastic sign as the playoffs progress.
The next level brings a great challenger as Fond du Lac will come to Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium Friday, Oct. 29. Also nicknamed the Cardinals, the No. 4 seeded Fond du Lac got this this level by beating No. 5 seed Verona, 31-13, in Level 1. Fond du Lac is a member of the Fox Valley Association Conference and finished tied for 3rd with a conference record of 4-3. It finished with an overall record of 6-4.
Verona is the one shared opponent between the two teams. Sun Prairie played the Wildcats in the last game of the regular season and nearly stumbled, needing the leg of junior kicker Trevor Schulz to pull out a 38-35 victory in overtime.
These two teams are well acquainted when it comes to postseason play. They met both in 2018, a 33-7 win for Fond du Lac, and 2019, a 34-30 win for Sun Prairie.
The winner of that game will advance to face either No. 2 seed Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln or No. 3 seed Middleton, both of which Sun Prairie has already played and beaten.