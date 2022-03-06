The mantra of the the Sun Prairie gymnastics team this season has been "take it higher." The phrase was printed on the team's apparel this season as the youthful Cardinals continued to make dramatic improvements throughout the year. These progressions came to a head at the perfect place: the WIAA state finals. Sun Prairie put together its best team score of the season, a 139.0660, to take 7th place out of the 10 teams competing in Division 1.
"Our main focus was to come hit a personal record," Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly said. "This is the first time these girls have been to state. Just having the opportunity to have them all come in and compete in all four events, we were really happy with the results that we had."
Sun Prairie kicked off the day with the floor exercise, much to the Cardinals' dismay. Floor is one of Sun Prairie's stronger events, but judges tend to get more lenient as the day progresses. Regardless, the Cardinals still put on a show.
Junior Martha Guelker put up Sun Prairie's top score with a 8.967. Fellow junior Carly Gross wasn't far behind with an 8.800. Junior Cassie Siegel earned a 9.05 from one judge, but the two others didn't quite agree as her average score came out to be an 8.783. Junior Sofia Clark and senior Chloe Knoernschild produced an identical 8.350 to round out the event. The Cardinals started the day with a score of 34.900.
Things turned around in a hurry as Sun Prairie crushed the vault. The Cardinals were led by Guelker once again, who had already qualified for the state finals twice before in the event. She bested both of her previous scores, posting a 9.233 to lead Sun Prairie.
Guelker wasn't the only Cardinals to surpass the nine-point threshold as Clark put up a 9.033. Sophomore Avery Greenburg was next highest with an 8.783, followed by Gross with an 8.517 and Siegel with an 8.450. Sun Prairie walked away with a team score of 35.566, firmly in contention with the other teams.
"We really rallied at vault," Maly said. "The girls had some of their best performances of the season at the right time."
Next up for Sun Prairie was the uneven bars event. Here, the Cardinals would produce their highest individual score of the day. That accolade came from Siegel, who was flawless in her routine to earn a score of 9.400.
"Cassie had one of the best routines she's had all season," Maly said. "We were really excited about that. That's just a nice finish to the season for her as well."
Outside of Siegel, there were a couple of slips. Greenberg was Sun Prairie's next highest scorer with an 8.183, followed by Clark with an 8.100, Gross with a 7.967, and senior Natalia Figueroa with a 7.883. Sun Prairie garnered a team score of 33.650.
In the final event of the day, the balance beam, Sun Prairie would get one more jaw-dropping performance. Clark put on an absolute show, wowing the judges to earn a score of 9.050.
"Sofia had a wonderful routine," Maly said.
The strong scores didn't end there, either. Siegel was the Cardinals' next highest finisher with an 8.700, followed closely by sophomore Audrey Seefeld with an 8.650. Guelker put up an 8.550 and Gross finished it off with a 6.317. Sun Prairie earned a team score of 34.950 in the event.
The end of the beam event brought an end to a day of competition for the Cardinals. So, too, did the high school careers of seniors Chloe Knoernschild and Natalia Figueroa. While their contributions will be missed, Sun Prairie returns an embarrassment of riches next season.
Established stars like Clark, Guelker, Siegel, Gross, Greenberg, and Seefeld all return next season. Coupled with some impressive junior varsity performers this season like sophomore Gretchen Holmes and freshman Elizabeth Schaefer, the Cardinals are still on the rise.
"We're already pumped for next year," Maly said. "We already know what we can do and what we're capable of. If we keep cleaning those up and adding to it in the offseason, we're in good shape. I'm excited. I think we'll have a really strong team next year."
Franklin/Muskego took home the state title with a team score of 147.6820. Verona/Edgewood claimed 2nd with a score of 144.3990 and Arrowhead finished in 3rd with a score of 142.500. Full team and individual results can be found at https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Winter/Gymnastics/Tournament.