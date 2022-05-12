With the postseason rapidly approaching, the Sun Prairie track & field team didn't sit around and wait. After hosting the Paul Frank invitational a week prior, the Cardinals continued to take on some of the state's best competition by taking a trip to Arrowhead High School on Saturday, May 7 to compete in the Myrhum Invite.
The boys finished 13th of the 45 competing teams with a team score of 21. The girls finished 22nd of 46 teams with a score of 10.33.
Sophomore Dakota Mitchell set the pace for the girls early with her performance in the 100 meter dash. She grabbed an 11th place finish with a time of 13.07 seconds. The boys got their best finish in the event from junior Alexander Maggit, who finished 14th with a time of 11.43 seconds.
The girls kept up their top-15 finishes in the 200 meter dash as senior Morgan Cross finished 15th with a time of 27.20. Seniot Tyus Wills put up the boys' fastest time of the event, running it in 22.36 seconds to take 18th.
In the boys 400 meter dash, two Cardinals cracked the top 15. Junior Devin Frank was the fastest Cardinal, finishing 12th with his time of 53.18. Senior teammate Ben Olson wasn't far behind, running a 53.85 to finish 15th.
The distance portion of the event proved to be challenging for Sun Prairie as it had no top-20 finishers in the 800, 1,600, or 3,200 meter runs.
Results quickly returned to positive form in the hurdles. In the girls 100 meter hurdles, sophomore Audrey Seefeld blazed her way to a time of 16.26 to take home 8th and snag a point for the Cardinals.
Sun Prairie also got a solid run out of senior Aubrie Deprey in the girls 300 meter hurdles. She took home 12th for the Cardinals with a time of 50.04 seconds. The boys got their best result in the hurdles from senior Dashle Maughan in the 110 meter hurdles. He earned 13th with his time of 17.23 seconds.
Both the boys and girls 4x100 meter relay teams took home 10th place to begin the relay portion of the event. For the girls, Mitchell, Seefeld, Alexis Shemanek and Cross combined to run a 51.28 for their 10th place spot. The boys deployed Maggit, Jace Stolte, Jerry Kaminski, and Wills to run a 44.06 and also finish 10th.
The boys broke into the top 10 in the 4x200 meter relay. The Cardinals used Maggit, Stolte, Kaminski, and junior Jonathan Weah to run a 1:32.35 to finish in 7th. This earned the boys two team points. For the girls, Mitchell, Maddie Wirtz-Olsen, Shemanek, and Cross combined to take 12th with a time of 1:49.75.
One of Sun Prairie's best results of the day came in the boys 4x400 meter relay. Devin Frank, Wills, Weah, and Olson combined to run a blazing 3:28.55 to grab 4th place. This earned the Cardinals five team points.
With the track portion of the event out of the way, the Cardinals would find the podium twice in the field portion.
Junior Cassie Siegel jumped a 5-2.00 in the girls high jump to finish in 3rd place and reach the podium. Even better, that earned six points for the girls.
Sun Prairie's best result of the day came from Weah in the boys high jump. The junior took 1st place with a jump of 6-5.00 and assumed his place atop the podium.
Outside of these two high-flying Cardinals, Sun Prairie continued to produce solid results in the field.
Seefeld grabbed a 6th place finish and three team points in the girls long jump with a jump of 17-1.25. Maggit grabbed himself a top-5 finish in the boys' event, jumping a 21-3.50 to finish in 5th.
The throwing portion of the day proved to be tough, but Sun Prairie still earned a couple of top-10 finishes. In the boys discus, senior Aidan Grob finished in 10th with a throw of 137-0. In the girls shot put, senior Tyra Anderson also finished in 10th with her throw of 32-9.00.
The invitational served as one final regular season measuring stick for the Cardinals. Now, they'll test their experience and development in the postseason.
Sun Prairie will travel to Monterey Stadium in Janesville for the Big Eight conference meet on Friday, May 13. The Cardinals will have a bit of downtime before regionals begin on Monday, May 23 at Oregon High School. Cardinals that qualify at regionals will have the benefit of home-field advantage in the next round as Sun Prairie High School is a host school for sectionals on Thursday, May 26.