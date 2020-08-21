Brady Stevens’ phone is blowing up. With everything from pop-ups about what he was doing at this time last year, to alerts about the first football game of the season.
That was supposed to be tonight as the Sun Prairie senior quarterback was to lead his team onto the field in the inaugural game at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field, as the Cardinals were going to open the 2020 season with a non-conference game against the Hudson Raiders.
But that all was canceled in late July when the Big Eight Conference, which Sun Prairie is a member of, decided to postpone all fall athletics due to COVID-19, opting to move them to the spring.
“Everything seems a little off,” said the 6-foot-3, 165-pounder. “It’s just a huge missing puzzle piece right in the middle which is hard to leave it there and forget about it.”
Last fall Stevens had a record-setting year in his first full season under center. The left-hander completed over 61 percent of his passes, setting single-season school marks in yards passing (2,470) and touchdowns (30).
A second-team All-Big Eight Conference selection, Stevens led the Cardinals to an 8-4 record last season, including WIAA Division 1 playoff wins over Verona and Fond du Lac. But he and the Cardinals’ season came to an end in a 28-17 loss to Big Eight rival Madison Memorial in the quarterfinals.
“I’m always trying to put my team in the best position to be successful,” said Stevens, who would like to play college football after graduating. “I’m looking forward to being a team leader as a senior, someone underclassmen can look up to.”
While Stevens and his teammates will have to wait for the season, they’ll also have to wait to become the first team to step onto the “new” Ashley Field.
“Me and my friends will go down there at least once a week to see the progress, it’s frustrating to know that we could be there on Friday,” Stevens said. “It’s all like what could have been. We’ve all looked at it as extra time to prepare ourselves and grow closer as teammates. We meet up and throw passes at CHUMS (Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School) or the field by Prairie View; we’re just trying to prepare to get better and stay on track and not waver on our journey toward our senior season.”
The fall season isn’t the first season that Stevens won’t be playing a sport in. He was slated to be part of Sun Prairie’s WIAA Division 1 state runner-up team, but COVID-19 canceled that in the spring.
“That was frustrating knowing how good we could have been,” said Stevens, a first baseman/outfielder/pitcher. “We really thought that that was our opportunity to win a lot of games and make a deep run in the playoffs.
“With baseball being canceled and now football, it sucks; your senior year is when you want to leave your legacy, but our legacy will be different than anyone else’s.”
