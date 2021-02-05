WISCONSIN RAPIDS
The Sun Prairie gymnastics team held its first competition in nearly a full year traveling to Wisconsin Rapids on Jan. 28, and the Cardinals came away with a 130.9750-129.8250 victory over the Red Raiders.
“We are excited to finally get the opportunity to compete in some fashion,” said SP head coach Shannon Maly, who noted that the team had been practicing since Dec. 21. “We first got approval to compete virtually this season, then were allowed recently to go outside of Dane (County).”
“I am happy with the results. We are at the start of our season, whereas many are at the middle to end of the season for theirs. Rapids had already competed in eight meets this season and were comfortable in routines. We are still tweaking skills, understanding what we can and can’t do when wearing a mask and competing safely,” added Maly.
Freshman Avery Greenberg had a debut to remember, winning the all-around title with a score of 32.7. Greenberg shared first place with teammate Natalie Figueroa on the uneven bars as the Cardinal pair both scored an 8.2. She added a second on the vault (8.8), while placing fifth on the floor exercise (8.350) and finished 10th on the balance beam (7.350).
Figueroa added a second on the beam (8.075) and was seventh on the vault (8.550), while, while junior Taylor Smith took top honors on the floor exercise with a score of 8.950.
Junior Chloe Knoernschild placed second on the floor (8.650) in her first-career gymnastics meet.
“This year we have a great group of dedicated athletes. They have been working in cohorts for the past month developing skills routines. We have six new gymnasts added to our mix of veterans. Many have already shown strong work ethic and skills that are a great addition to the team,” said Maly.
Up Next
Sun Prairie will travel to Janesville Parker Monday to face the Vikings in a 6 p.m. dual.
SUN PRAIRIE 130.9750
WISCONSIN RAPIDS 129.8250
Vault: 1. Boucher, WR, 8.925; 2. Greenberg, SP, 8.8; 3. Weidman, WR, 8.750.
Balance Beam: 1. Harjes, WR, 8.1; 2. Figueroa, 8.075; 3. Chavez, WR, 8.050.
Uneven Bars: 1 (tie). Figueroa, SP, 8.2; Greenberg, SP, 8.2; 3. Schuld, WR, 7.825.
Floor exercise: 1. Smith, SP, 8.8950; 2. Knoernschild, SP, 8.650; 3. Benedict, WR, 8.550.
All-Around: 1. Greenberg, SP, 32.7; 2. Weidman, WR, 31.875.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.