Over the weekend, Sun Prairie girls swimming team headed out to Milton High School to compete in the WIAA sectionals. The Cardinals put together an overall team score of 151, finishing in 6th place as a team. While Sun Prairie won’t be advancing as a team, some individuals performed well enough to continue their season.
All season, Sun Prairie has relied on solid performances from its relay teams to score points. That rang true Saturday as well. In the 200 freestyle relay, Senior Paige Rundahl teamed up with junior Brielle Laube, senior Brooke Laube, and sophomore Maeve Sullivan. The squad put together a final time of 1:38.20, just behind Monona Grove’s time of 1:38.07 to claim 4th place. Madison West won the event with a time of 1:37.49. Sun Prairie will swim in lane one of heat 3 at the state finals.
That same group was up for Sun Prairie in the 400 freestyle relay. Things didn’t go as well as the 200 freestyle relay as the Cardinals claimed 6th with a time of 3:37.92. Madison West won again with a time of 3:32.71. Sun Prairie will swim in lane one of heat 2 at the state finals.
Rundahl was outstanding in more than just relay races. She was Sun Prairie’s first state qualifier of the day in the 100 freestyle. Her seed time was 54.63, 3rd fastest. In the final race, he turned in a time of 53.91 to claim 6th place. Madison Memorial freshman Jillian Holler won the event with her time of 51.72. Rundahl will swim in lane two of heat 1 of the 100 freestyle swim at the state finals.
While that was all of the Cardinals that qualified for the state finals, there were plenty of Sun Prairie swimmers that still had great swims.
Rundahl nearly qualified in two individual events. In the 50 freestyle, she tied for the fifth fastest seed time with her time of 24.96. She shaved some time off in the final, turning in a time of 24.76. Unfortunately, that was only good enough for 8th in the final standings. Her relay teammate Sullivan wasn’t far behind in 10th with a time of 24.91. Madison Memorial freshman Jillian Holler won the event with her time of 23.99.
Sun Prairie junior Elizabeth Reeder had the 7th fastest seed time of 2:17.47 in the 200 individual medley. In the final race, though, her time of 2:17.64 earned her ninth place. Middleton junior Natalie Charles won the event with her time of 2:07.14.
Brielle Laube handled backstroke duties for Sun Prairie this season and she turned in a solid final swim at the sectional. In the 100 butterfly, Laube claimed 9th with a time of 59.26, nearly two seconds better than her seed time. Claudia Carson, a senior at Madison Memorial, won the event with a time of 55.30.
Outside of Rundahl’s state-qualifying swim in the 100 freestyle, Sun Prairie had another solid performance as Sullivan claimed 10th with her time of 54.30.
A pair of Cardinals put up a respectable performance in the 100 backstroke. Senior Abigail Krejcha and freshman Lilia Gunnink finished 12th and 13th, respectively. Krejcha turned in a time of 1:02.67 and Gunnink wasn’t far behind with a time of 1:03.05.
Reeder turned in another nice performance as the sectional neared its end in the 100 breaststroke. She turned in the fastest seed time of 1:08.70. But, it wasn’t meant to be in the final as her time of 1:08.80 earned her 9th place. Brooke Laube swam the event as well, claiming 11th with a time of 1:09.50.
Middleton finished first as a team with 380 total points. Madison West wasn’t far behind in second with 345.5 points. Madison Memorial rounded out the top three with 294 points.